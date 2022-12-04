FIFA World Cup predictions: our best bet for Japan vs. Croatia matchup

Ahead of Monday’s round of 16 clash, we’re here to offer our FIFA World Cup predictions for Japan vs. Croatia.

The Blue Samurai arrive at this point as the winners of a loaded Group E. Most recently, Japan pulled off a shock upset of Spain to secure their status in the knockouts. On the flip-side, Croatia advanced as runners-up of Group F and played to a 0-0 draw with Belgium in their last match.

Find BetMGM’s top offers for December.

Currently, Croatia is a +110 favorite to win this game in regular time while Japan sits at +270 on the three-way moneyline. In the “to advance” market, Croatia is -190 while Japan is +138.

Croatia vs. Japan Best Bet

Japan to Advance (+138)

I’m not normally one to double-down on a pre-tournament future, but this price on Japan is too good to pass up.

While a loss to Group E cellar-dwellers Costa Rica is definitely a concern, Japan’s tactics in this match will benefit the way they hope to play. When Japan is forced to dominate possession, they tend to struggle, but when they’re allowed to sit back and counter, they thrive.

In two games against Germany and Spain, the Blue Samurai held 26 percent and 18 percent possession, respectively. However, they created 1.77 and 1.27 expected goals on target (xGOT), respectively, according to fotmob.com.

Now, they get to face a Croatia side that didn’t accomplish much offensively when they were forced to play with the majority of the ball.

In their lone group fixture in which they held more than 50 percent of the ball (vs. Morocco), the 2018 finalists generated only 0.52 expected goals and 0.63 xGOT, again per fotmob.com.

Plus, I worry that the Croatian defense is slightly worse than Spain’s defense, a team against which Japan already outclassed. In their last match against Belgium, the Croatian backline allowed 3.07 expected goals and five big scoring chances.

Granted, part of that can likely be attributed to the desperation of Belgium, but that’s still an alarming number to allow right before the knockout round.

Furthermore, although I still have some concerns about the Japanese defense, they’ve trended upward following a concerning performance against Germany.

After allowing 1.89 non-penalty expected goals on target against the Germans, they followed it up by conceding only 1.16 non-penalty xGOT in their last match against Spain.

Seeing as I rate the Croatia attack behind both of those units, I expect you’ll see a strong showing from the Japanese defense as it seeks a berth in the quarterfinals.

Back the underdogs in the to advance market at +125 or better.