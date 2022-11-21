FIFA World Cup predictions: a pair of best bets for Group D on Matchday 1

In advance of day three of the tournament, we are set to outline more FIFA World Cup predictions.

Here, we’ll focus on Tuesday’s pair of fixtures in Group D, matches between Denmark and Tunisia in the first fixture followed by France vs. Australia in the second.

In the respective matches, I’ve settled on one side and one single-game parlay for my best bets.

Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Denmark vs. Tunisia Best Bet

Denmark to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 (+125)

There’s a bit of betting calculus at play here, but in any respect I believe Denmark cruises.

Currently, both teams to score, “no,” is priced at -172, which means bookmakers are telling you they expect — at most — one team to score in this match. Given the relative strength of the Danish defense, I expect it will be Tunisia that struggles to get on the board.

At the European Championships, Denmark held all three teams under 1.25 expected goals, including both teams that failed to reach the knockout rounds. Now, they face a Tunisia side that has scored only once in their previous four fixtures.

Plus, in two UEFA Nations League fixtures against Austria, the closest comparison to Tunisia, Denmark conceded only 0.53 expected goals on target (xGOT) per 90 minutes while conceding one goal in only one of two matches, per fotmob.com.

In those same two fixtures, Denmark created 2.35 xGOT per 90 minutes and never scored more than two goals in those matches.

But, this is also a Tunisia defense that has showed promise of late. Throw out the friendly against Brazil, and bettors will find the African outfit has never surrendered more than three goals.

Based on those outputs, I’ll play this prop market at +110 or better on Denmark.

France vs. Australia Best Bet

Single-Game Parlay: France to Win & Total Under 3.5 Goals (-126)

The injuries keep piling up for manager Didier Deschamps, but I simply can’t see Les Blues dropping points in this spot.

Australia is unbeaten in five entering the tournament, but none of those five matches have come against fellow World Cup opposition. In its previous two fixtures against such sides, Japan and Saudi Arabia, the Socceroos are 0-2-0 (W-L-D) with a -3 big scoring chances differential.

Meanwhile, France is 1-3-2 (W-L-D) in their previous six fixtures, but has posted strong underlying metrics against weaker opposition. In two Nations League matches against Austria, the closest comparison to Australia, the defending global champions posted a +1.74 xGOT differential while allowing only 0.96 TOTAL xGOT, per fotmob.com.

Based on those metrics, I expect Australia will struggle to find the back of the net, even against a less-than-full-strength French defense.

However, this is simultaneously an Australia defense that I believe won’t get obliterated by a weakened French attack. Without Karim Benzema in the lineup, France won’t likely be able to run up the score.

Plus, all six of France’s Nations League fixtures finished under 3.5 goals with two of their three Euro group matches coming in under this total.

For those reasons, back this single-game parlay at -135 or better.