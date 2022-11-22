FIFA World Cup predictions: Is Germany worth a best bet for Group E Matchday 1?

With another day of tournament action upon us, we’re set to offer up two FIFA World Cup predictions.

Here, our focus will be on the two Group E matches on Wednesday’s slate. In the first match, 2014 cup winners Germany battle an upstart Japan side while the second features group favorites Spain against CONCACAF side Costa Rica.

How should bettors approach each match? Below are my best bets for each fixture.

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Germany vs. Japan Best Bet

Single-Game Parlay: Both Teams to Score + Total Over 2.5 Goals (+105)

With this Germany side, this is no longer a team that shuts down opposing attacks. Rather, it’s a much more open side under new manager Hansi Flick.

In six UEFA Nations League fixtures, Germany saw both teams score in all but one with two of those five also clearing 2.5 goals. However, Flick’s side slightly underperformed the underlying metrics in those games, as all six fixtures saw 20 total goals against 21.39 expected goals on target (xGOT), per fotmob.com.

Even in two matches against Hungary, Germany conceded 1.34 xGOT per 90 minutes, meaning they’re not immune to poor defensive performances against comparably weaker sides.

On the flip-side, this Japanese attack is quietly very good. Although we’ve yet to see them face top opposition, they managed 1.75 expected goals per 90 minutes in their last three games against fellow tournament opposition — the United States, Canada and Australia — per footystats.org.

However, the Blue Samurai defense has struggled in those matches and will likely struggle against Germany. Against the US, Canada and Australia, Japan conceded 1.19 expected goals per 90 minutes.

Given Germany racked up 1.97 xGOT per 90 minutes in four Nations League fixtures against England and Italy, expect a decent amount of chances.

For those reasons, back this market at -105 or better.

Spain vs. Costa Rica Best Bet

Spain Goal-Line (-2.5, +130) vs. Costa Rica

Say a prayer for Costa Rica in this FIFA World Cup spot. Things could get out of hand in a hurry.

I have Wednesday’s underdogs projected as the worst team in the entire tournament and now they have to face a Spain attack that has proved to be on the best in the world. Across all six of their UEFA Nations League games, the 2010 tournament winners created 1.34 expected goals on target per 90 minutes.

In two matches against the Czech Republic, the side closest in quality to Costa Rica, Spain generated 1.65 xGOT per 90 minutes along with 2.5 big scoring chances per 90, per fotmob.com.

Now, they get a Costa Rican defense that has struggled to hold up against superior opposition. In two games this calendar year against fellow tournament opposition, South Korea and the United States, Costa Rica has allowed 4.79 expected goals and allowed each side to create at least 2.19 xG, per footystats.org.

Further, at the European Championships, Spain dominated against the worst team in their group. Against a Slovakia side that posted the worst expected goal differential in that pod, Spain recorded a 5-0 win, including 3.4 to 0.1 on expected goals.

While this is a lot of goals to lay, I expect bettors will see Spain cover with ease. Back this goal-line so long as it stays at +115 or better.