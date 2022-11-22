FIFA World Cup predictions: two player prop bets for Wednesday’s slate

Wednesday’s fixtures are inching closer and closer, so we’re here to provide two additional FIFA World Cup predictions.

Here, we’re staying away from the sides and totals and instead focusing our attention on the plethora of prop markets available to bettors. Although there are four games, I’ve identified prop plays in the two Group E matches: Spain vs. Costa Rica and Germany vs. Japan.

Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Wednesday Best Player Prop Bet No. 1

Alvaro Morata Anytime Goalscorer (-130) vs. Costa Rica

I’ve pegged Morata as a good long shot Golden Boot candidate and expect a positive start against likely Group E cellar-dwellers Costa Rica.

Whereas Morata has struggled recently with club Atletico Madrid, scoring one goal against 1.45 expected goals on target (xGOT) in his past five fixtures, he becomes a different player with Spain.

In three Nations League starts in which he logged at least 65 minutes, Morata scored two goals off 2.23 xGOT, per fotmob.com.

Additionally, at the European Championships, Morata notched at least one expected goal in two of three group stage matches despite scoring in only one of those fixtures.

Although that output might steer people away from laying a price, I expect Morata will have multiple chances against this Costa Rica side. In their past two matches against fellow World Cup sides USA and South Korea, Costa Rica allowed 2.4 expected goals per 90 minutes, per footystats.org.

Given the step up in competition — Spain created no fewer than 1.5 expected goals in six European Championship matches — expect the chances to flow for La Furia Roja.

Back Morata to score so long as it stays at -130 or better.

Wednesday Best Player Prop Bet No. 2

Daichi Kamada Anytime Goal OR Assist (+270) vs. Germany

I’m expecting little defense in Germany vs. Japan and rate Kamada as a great pick to bag a goal involvement.

The Japan international is currently enjoying a breakthrough campaign with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, bagging 10 goal involvements in 13 fixtures. Across his past five fixtures in all competitions, he’s either scored or assisted in four.

The underlying metrics are strong as well. In those same five matches, Kamada has recorded 0.39 expected goals on target + expected assists per 90 minutes, per fotmob.com.

Plus, in his last start with the national team, a friendly against the United States, Kamada scored a goal while playing in a more advanced position compared with his role with Frankfurt.

Given how open Germany plays in defense, I expect plenty of chances for Japan. In six Nations League matches, manager Hansi Flick’s side held only one side under 0.75 xGOT.

Add in Kamada’s familiarity with a lot of these players from operating in the Bundesliga and I expect you’ll see him play a key role on Wednesday.

Back this market so long as it remains available at +250 or better.