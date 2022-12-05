FIFA World Cup predictions: two creative angles for Portugal vs. Switzerland

Before Tuesday’s round of 16 match, we’re here to provide two FIFA World Cup predictions for Portugal vs. Switzerland.

Rather than focusing on the side and total, though, we’re taking a more creative approach. First, we’ve analyzed the ample prop markets available to bettors and identified our best prop bet.

Then, we’ll supplement that with a same-game parlay for bettors in newer jurisdictions.

With that said, let’s get straight to the picks. Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Portugal vs. Switzerland Best Prop Bet

Both Teams to Score – “Yes” (+100)

This is largely a price play for me, but I still think there’s a case to be made for goals in this match.

Somewhat oddly, I believe the onus on cashing this ticket rests with Portugal as Switzerland possesses an outstanding defense that could trouble a powerful Portuguese attack.

But, the fact remains that in two group matches against Brazil and Serbia — the latter of which involved desperation for Serbia — Switzerland conceded 1.38 and 1.5 expected goals on target (xGOT), respectively, per fotmob.com.

Additionally, across their past nine matches against European opposition that played in either this tournament or the European Championships, Switzerland has kept a clean sheet only once. Coincidentally, that came against Portugal in a UEFA Nations League match.

Further, if you look back to Switzerland’s knockout performances at the Euros, bettors will find they conceded at least once to both France in the round of 16 and Spain in the quarterfinals.

At the same time, I expect Switzerland’s attack to be able to create in spades against Portugal. So far this tournament, Portugal is allowing 1.33 expected goals per 90 minutes and is facing a Switzerland attack that just created north of two xG against Serbia.

Back this market so long as it remains at +100 or better.

Portugal vs. Switzerland Best Same-Game Parlay Bet

Switzerland Goal-Line (+0.5) and Game Total Under 3.5 Goals (+126)

The first Nations League meeting between these sides was a 4-0 Portugal win, but I expect a game closer to the second meeting here.

That second meeting was a 1-0 Switzerland win that saw the Swiss also win the xGOT battle 1.14 to 0.52, according to fotmob.com. So, although I expect goals from both sides in this game, I’ll be quite surprised if you see a barnburner on the level of Switzerland vs. Serbia in the group stage.

That belief is largely driven by my belief in the Switzerland defense. Exclude that 4-0 Portugal drubbing from the sample — the Swiss didn’t play their standard backline in that match — and bettors will find only one of their last eight matches against European opposition surpassed three-and-a-half goals.

Plus, Switzerland has done very well to avoid defeat against quality opponents of late. In addition to that 1-0 win over Portugal, they also captured a 2-1 win over Spain that saw the underdogs also win on xGOT and expected goals.

Given I believe this is the best opponent Switzerland will have faced this tournament, I’m prepared to sell high on their group winner status and back Switzerland to do no worse than force the match into extra time.

Bet this same-game parlay at +115 or better.