FIFA World Cup predictions: our best bet for Spain vs. Morocco

Ahead of Tuesday’s round of 16 clash, we’re here to offer a FIFA World Cup prediction for the fixture between Spain and Morocco.

Spain arrives at this point as runners-up of Group E. Since their 7-0 drubbing of Costa Rica, manager Luis Enrique’s side has failed to win each of the next two matches, drawing Germany and losing to Japan. Morocco, meanwhile, won Group F after capturing all three points against both Belgium and Canada.

Find BetMGM’s top offers for December.

As it stands, Spain is a -175 favorite on the three-way moneyline and a -400 favorite in the to advance market. Morocco is +550 to win the match in regular time and +275 to advance to the next round.

Spain vs. Morocco Best Bet

Spain Goal Line (-1.5, +160) vs. Morocco

I shook my head when I saw this line because I couldn’t fathom the lack of respect bookmakers are putting on the Spanish team.

Sure, this is a Spain side that is winless in two going against a Morocco side unbeaten in three, but the strength of the opponents render those results moot, in my opinion. Germany and Japan presented unique tactical challenges that exploited Spain’s flaws.

The same cannot be said about Morocco.

Although this team is used to playing without the ball from their group stage matches, their attack has come up incredibly fortunate. In their last match against Canada, a defense miles behind Spain, the Group F winners scored two goals off 0.58 expected goals on target (xGOT) and one big scoring chance, per fotmob.com.

In fact, Morocco generated more than one xGOT only once in the group stage, against an aging Belgian defense, and scored four goals of 2.38 expected across all three matches.

Additionally, I recognize there’s an element of desperation to the opposition’s effort, but Morocco conceded only one goal off 1.35 expected against Canada. Further, for the tournament thus far, Morocco has allowed one goal off 2.83 expected.

One more element worth mentioning with Morocco: In a 2022 friendly with the United States, arguably the best team they’ve faced this year, they surrendered 1.92 expected goals, per footystats.org.

Now, they have to go against a Spain side that posted somewhat concerning attack metrics in matches against Germany and Japan — only 1.24 xGOT per 90 minutes — but should see a metrics boost against an inferior Morocco side.

Plus, Spain proved at last year’s European Championship knockouts that their bar gets raised.

In three knockout matches against Croatia, Switzerland and Italy, all teams I power-rate ahead of Morocco, La Furia Roja generated 1.9 expected goals per 90 minutes and held two of those three opponents under one expected goal.

I chose to bet Spain -1 at +110, but I also show value on Spain -1.5 here. Bet this market to +150.