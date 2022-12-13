FIFA World Cup predictions: target these 2 prop bets for France vs. Morocco

Ahead of Wednesday’s second semifinal, we’re set to offer two FIFA World Cup predictions for France vs. Morocco.

However, we won’t be taking a stance on the game side or total below. Rather, we’re focusing on the plethora of prop markets available to bettors — both teams to score, anytime goalscorer, shots on target, etc. — before sharing our two best bets from the entire sample.

Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

France vs. Morocco Best Prop Bet No. 1

Antoine Griezmann Anytime Goal OR Assist (+100)

Morocco has yet to concede a goal to an opposing player this tournament, so naturally we’re targeting them doing just that.

While Kylian Mbappe has stolen all the headlines, Griezmann has quietly established himself as a workhorse for Les Bleus. Although he’s yet to open his goal account at the tournament, the Atletico Madrid attacking midfielder has accounted for three assists.

Plus, Griezmann is personally due for some positive regression based on his underlying metrics. Through his first five games for France, he’s bagged three combined goals and assists off 3.78 combined expected goals plus expected assists, per fotmob.com.

Additionally, Griezmann carries responsibility for 17 chance creations, including 15 when he occupies a spot in the Starting XI.

On Wednesday, Griezmann goes up against a Morocco side that is riddled with injuries in central defense. Both Morocco centre-halves — Naif Aguerd and Romain Saiss — are doubtful with injuries which could open up the middle of the field for France.

Seeing as Mbappe faces a second consecutive challenge in Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi, France could plan to be playing more in the middle rather than out wide.

Based on that belief, I’ll take a shot on Griezmann to produce a goal involvement for the second straight game at -110 or better.

France vs. Morocco Best Prop Bet No. 2

Morocco Team Total Under 0.5 (-135)

Perhaps it’s foolish to bet on a France defense that has kept zero clean sheets this tournament, but there are positive signs worth considering.

In two knockout-round fixtures against Poland and England, France’s only concessions have come via the penalty spot. In fact, in the quarterfinals against a stout England offense, France surrendered only 0.83 non-penalty expected goals along with 1.02 non-penalty expected goals on target, per fotmob.com.

For the tournament as a whole, manager Didier Deschamps’ side has allowed three non-penalty goals off only 2.92 non-penalty xGOT, again per fotmob.com.

But, there’s broader context to be considered here.

France’s concession against Australia likely came as a result of Lucas Hernandez tearing his ACL and allowing a Socceroo attacker through on goal, while their lone concession against Tunisia likely came as a result of squad rotation.

That means that in three matches against Denmark, Poland and England, France has conceded only 0.51 non-penalty xGOT per 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s attack has drastically overperformed their underlying attacking metrics. In four games against fellow UEFA opposition, the Atlas Lions have scored three goals in regular time off only 2.72 xGOT.

However, 61 percent of that total came against Belgium, an aging defense I rate behind France.

For those reasons, I’ll buy into the ultimate buy-low spot at -140 or better.