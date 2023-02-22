Inter Milan vs. Porto prediction: our best bet for Wednesday’s Champions League match

Before Wednesday’s Champions League action kicks off, we’re set to provide our Inter Milan vs. FC Porto prediction.

The Italian outfit reached the knockout round after finishing second in the Group of Death, behind only Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Porto utilized a strong second half of the group round to lead the pace in an unimpressive Group B.

For the first leg at the San Siro, Inter are a -135 favorite on the three-way moneyline with Porto sitting at +400. The draw is priced at +260 with the total set at 2.5 goals, juiced -140 to the under.

Inter Milan vs. FC Porto Prediction

Total Under 2.5 Goals (-140)

Although this is a high price, bettors should expect little offense from these clubs.

Beginning with FC Porto, this is a club that didn’t generate much from open play in their road group matches. Against Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen — two sides I rate behind Inter Milan in terms of their defensive prowess — Porto created only 0.85 non-penalty expected goals on target (xGOT) per 90 minutes.

In terms of the expected goal metrics, which is generally worth less than xGOT, the Portuguese outfit created a mere 1.27 expected from open play, according to fotmob.com.

Not only that, but manager Sergio Conceicao will be without some key players for the first leg in Milan. Midfielder Otavio and forward Evanilson are both in doubt for Wednesday’s clash with defensive midfielder Mateus Uribe also questionable to appear.

Without those key players, Porto has to face an Inter defense that has looked impenetrable at home this season. Through 12 home domestic league fixtures, Inter has conceded only 7.9 expected goals, per fbref.com.

Included in that sample are two recent fixtures against AC Milan and Napoli, which are among the best offenses in Italy. But, against Inter, they combined to create 1.2 expected goals.

Plus, let’s not forget this Inter defense held the mighty Barcelona to only 0.5 expected goals in their group round match at the San Siro.

All that said, the Inter offense will likely struggle to break down a Porto defense that will undoubtedly play for 0-0 and seek to win the tie in Portugal.

In those same four games against Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen in the group stage, Porto conceded only 0.65 non-penalty xGOT per 90 minutes while holding all four under one non-penalty xGOT.

Although the Inter offense is a definitive upgrade on both those sides, they’ve generally proved a reliable under team at home this season.

In 12 Serie A matches and two Champions League matches against Bayern Munich and Barcelona, eight have finished under 2.5 goals.

Based on those factors, I’ll back this game under the total so long as it’s available at -140 or better.