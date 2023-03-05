Liverpool vs. Manchester United prediction: our best bet for Sunday’s Premier League clash

It’s a Big Six clash with massive top-four implications as we come prepared with a Liverpool vs. Manchester United prediction.

The Reds featured in a midweek game against Wolves, capturing a 2-0 home win. As for Manchester United, their last match came the previous Sunday in the League Cup Final with the Red Devils earning the first trophy of the season.

As it stands, United sit third in the Premier League, eight points clear of fifth; Liverpool are chasing the final UCL spot.

On Sunday, Liverpool is +138 on the three-way moneyline at home with United +180 and the draw +260. The total is set at 2.5 goals, juiced -165 to the over.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United Prediction

Same-Game Parlay: Liverpool Double Chance & Total Under 4.5 Goals (-140)

There’s something spooky going on with this total that leads me to stay away from normal markets and opt for a same-game parlay.

Allow me to explain: over 2.5 goals and both teams to score – “yes” are justifiable favorites here given the prowess of both attacks. However, if you look deeper into the team total markets, things aren’t aligned with the odds for the first two markets.

The theory is that if over 2.5 goals is favored, that means either team should be a favorite to bag at least two goals given oddsmakers’ belief that both teams will score (that price is currently -185).

However, both team totals are juiced to under 1.5 goals at varying odds.

Liverpool’s total is set at 1.5, juiced -135 to the under at BetMGM. As for Manchester United, under 1.5 goals is juiced to -165.

Given those odds, this fits one of my systems, which looks for this exact odds pattern. Since Feb. 22, this pattern has emerged nine times across all leagues/competitions with six of those games finishing under 2.5 non-penalty goals and a majority finishing under 2.5 goals, penalties included.

Given the tendencies of these teams, though, taking under 2.5 feels slightly unadvised. So, for the main part, we’ll increase the total to 4.5 for some added insurance.

Then, we’ll include Liverpool to either win the match or secure a point.

For all their issues this season, manager Jurgen Klopp’s side has dropped all three points only one time at home this season. Although the competition leaves a bit to be desired, it’s also a good revenge spot for United’s 2-1 win earlier this season at Old Trafford.

On the flip-side, Manchester United has captured all three points in only six of their 12 road games this season. Those games: Leeds, Wolves, Fulham, Everton, Leicester City and Southampton.

Look at that list again and tell me which team comes close to the quality of this Liverpool side.

Fair play to United if they can do the league double over a team that has avoided defeat in their past seven home games against United.

Take this same-game parlay at -145 or better.