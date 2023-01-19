Manchester City vs. Tottenham prediction: how we’re betting Thursday’s Premier League match

Ahead of Thursday’s marquee English Premier League fixture, we’re set to offer a Manchester City vs. Tottenham prediction and best bet.

Neither side enters the Big Six clash in tip-top form and could desperately use three points. Hosts City are coming off a controversial defeat over the weekend against Manchester United while Tottenham dropped all three points at home against league-leaders Arsenal.

As it stands, the defending EPL champs are -270 on the three-way moneyline with Tottenham sitting at +675. The draw is +425 while the total is 3.5 goals, juiced -175 to the under.

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Prediction

Half with Most Goals – Second Half (-105)

My gut tells me to back Manchester City in this match, but I need a better price against a side that has historically given them problems.

That said, this prop market feels like a good compromise, especially considering the way Tottenham matches have played out this season. Through their first 19 matches, the second half has seen the majority of goals — and it’s not even close.

In all 19 first halves, Tottenham has seen 25 combined goals from manager Antonio Conte’s side and their opposition, including just six goals in their last five games.

Shrink the sample down to only Tottenham’s road contests and bettors will find there have been only eight goals in nine road matches.

Then comes the second half, which has seen 39 total goals in those 19 matches. In the nine matches away from home, it’s 20 goals in nine matches.

The “second half” answer to this prop has cashed in five of nine road matches and five of six in which there haven’t been an equal number of goals.

Even though they conceded early against Arsenal at home, I expect Tottenham will come out and play not to lose early as heavy underdogs.

Eventually, though, I can’t help but imagine they’ll concede against a powerful City offense. Entering this game, manager Pep Guardiola’s side is creating 2.21 expected goals on target (xGOT) per 90 minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

Although City has seen the first half feature the most goals in three of five home matches in which there have been a disproportionate number of happenings, that’s likely a function of their weak schedule.

Only once this season has City seen a fellow Big Six side at home, with that match seeing more goals in the second half.

As for Tottenham, they’ve played three road contests against such opponents and saw two of three cash this prop with the third featuring an equal number of goals.

Based on those factors, I’ll hope that Tottenham hangs on for long enough to stay in the game. Back this prop market at anything better than -110.