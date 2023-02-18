Manchester United vs. Leicester City prediction: how we’re betting Sunday’s Premier League fixture

Before Sunday’s English Premier League fixture at Old Trafford, we’re set to provide our Manchester United vs. Leicester City prediction.

The Red Devils enter this game looking to extend their three-match domestic unbeaten run. Most recently, they captured a 2-0 win over Leeds United in the Midlands.

Leicester City, on the other hand, has suddenly found good form. The Foxes have won two straight games, including a 4-1 home win against Tottenham last Saturday.

In this spot, Manchester United is a -165 home favorite with Leicester +425 on the three-way moneyline. The draw is +320 and the total is set at 2.5 goals, juiced -175 to the over.

Manchester United vs. Leicester City Prediction

Same-Game Parlay: Both Teams to Score + Total Over 2.5 Goals (-120)

Time to sell this Leicester City defense as manager Brendan Rodgers faces his first true road test since September.

Although Manchester United enters this game on short rest, their home offense has proved thoroughly impressive this season.

Through their first 11 EPL fixtures at Old Trafford, manager Erik ten Hag’s squad is creating 1.87 non-penalty expected goals on target (xGOT) per 90 minutes, per fotmob.com.

Additionally, this potent offense — which just generated 1.51 xGOT against a Barcelona defense that counts itself among the best on the continent — averages 5.5 shots on target per game at home.

Although the offensive form has dropped off a bit in recent home matches, United now gets a crack at a Leicester defense that has conceded the second-most expected goals in road EPL matches this season, a ranking largely driven by weak showings against top sides.

In three road contests against teams currently in the top-six of the table — Arsenal, Tottenham and Brighton & Hove Albion — Leicester has allowed 3.39 non-penalty expected goals on target per 90 and has conceded at least 2.9 non-penalty xGOT in all three.

The even more worrying part is that the last match against one of those teams came all the way back in September, so Leicester is recently inexperienced in terms of defending quality opposition.

Plus, even if you consider the expected goal numbers (generally worth less than xGOT), the Foxes are still allowing 2.3 expected goals per 90 to sides currently in the top-half of the table.

All that said, the return of attacking midfielder James Maddison has bolstered this Leicester City offense. In their past two games against Aston Villa and Tottenham, Leicester has generated 2.08 non-penalty xGOT per 90.

Given United is once again without defensive midfielder Casemiro, who makes United 1.3 expected goals better per 90 when he’s on the pitch, expect the Foxes to do enough to bag a goal at Old Trafford.

Bet this same-game parlay at -130 or better.