FIFA World Cup prediction: how we’re betting Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia matchup

Ahead of Wednesday’s Group C fixture, we’re set to provide a Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia prediction.

Mexico sits on one point entering their final group stage match and needs a win to have any chance of reaching the knockouts. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia sits on three points and can reach the next round by earning a result against El Tri.

Currently, Mexico is a -145 favorite on the three-way moneyline with Saudi Arabia priced at +360. The draw is +300 and the total is set at 2.5 goals, juiced to the over at -135.

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia Best Bet

LEAN Total Under 2.5 Goals (-110)

The expectation for this match is that both teams will be forced to go for it, but I believe we see a more casual affair.

Through their first two group matches, Mexico’s undoubted strength has been its defense. Against Argentina, Mexico conceded only 0.8 expected goals on target (xGOT) along with zero big scoring chances, per fotmob.com.

Before that, Mexico’s opening match against Poland saw El Tri’s defense concede 1.28 xGOT. However, 0.99 of that total came off Robert Lewandowski’s penalty, so Mexico allowed only 0.29 xGOT from open play.

Now, I recognize that Saudi Arabia accumulated 2.69 xGOT against Poland and was unlucky not to score.

However, I rate Poland’s defense well below that of Mexico’s and think Saudi Arabia’s output will look similar to their first match against Argentina (1.04 xGOT, zero big scoring chances).

At the same time, this Mexico attack has looked completely dreadful and should not be relied upon to run up this score. Through two group games, manager Tata Martino’s side has created a measly 0.71 expected goals on target along with one big scoring chance.

While recognizing that Saudi Arabia is a negative regression candidate defensively — three goals against 3.85 xGOT against Argentina and Poland — it’s somewhat reassuring to me they’re facing what is easily one of the worst attacks in the entire tournament.

Plus, if you look at Saudi Arabia’s defensive outputs in qualifying, the results aren’t terrible.

In four combined matches against Australia and Japan, Saudi Arabia conceded 1.29 expected goals per 90 minutes and allowed more than 1.5 expected goals only once.

All of that said, this play is a lean for me based entirely on the price. In order to step in front of what’s assumed to be a high-scoring game, I need +100 or better to get involved.

If that price becomes available, I’ll get involved. Otherwise, this match is an easy pass on the board for me.