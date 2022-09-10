Red Bulls vs Revolution Predictions: Expert MLS Picks for the Saturday Showdown

With only five matches left in the regular season, the Revolution travel to New York to face the New York Red Bulls.

Currently, the Revolution sit a single point behind FC Cincinnati for the final playoff spot and only four points out of fifth place in the Eastern Conference. As for the Red Bulls, they sit in third place in the Eastern Conference, five points out of second.

In the first meeting of the season, the Red Bulls captured a 1-0 victory, which ended a three-match winning streak for the Revolution against Saturday’s opposition.

New York Red Bulls

Although the Red Bulls have three wins in its last five fixtures, the squad has come up very lucky.

The Red Bulls have a +2 goal differential in those five matches, but simultaneously carry a -2 big scoring chances differential in those five matches, per fotmob.com. On the defensive end, manager Gerhard Stuber’s side has conceded only five times against eight big scoring chances.

Offensively, Saturday’s hosts have completely sputtered. Just in its previous 10 matches, New York Red Bulls have generated 1.5+ expected goals only two times and have cleared one expected goal on only four occasions.

New England Revolution

The Revolution has only one victory in its last five matches and has kept two straight clean sheets.

But, the underlying metrics once again tell a different story. Just in its most recent fixture against NYCFC, the Revolution won 3-0 but lost 2.12-0.48 on expected goals and 2-0 on big scoring chances. Across the last five matches, the Revolution has a -4 big scoring chances differential against a -2 goal differential, suggesting negative regression could be on the way.

For the season as a whole, the Revolution has been one of the luckiest clubs in the Eastern Conference. It enters this match with a +0 goal differential against a -5 expected goal differential, the second-largest discrepancy in the conference, per fbref.com.

Betting Preview + Top Play

Both of these offenses leave a lot to be desired, a fact evidenced by their continued overperformance.

This season as a whole, the Red Bulls have scored 45 goals on only 37 big scoring chances. As for the Revolution, it has managed 42 goals on only 39 big scoring chances. Further, both sides are in the bottom-half of MLS in terms of total big scoring chances.

If there’s one positive to consider, it’s that the Red Bulls defense has performed exquisitely against inferior opposition. In seven home matches against Eastern Conference teams below it in the table, the Red Bulls have allowed only 1.01 expected goals per 90 minutes.

Offensively, the Red Bulls have created only 1.3 expected goals per 90 minutes in those seven matches and have cleared 1.5 xG in only two of those matches.

So, although a fair number of Revolution road matches have proven high-scoring contests, I’m going to sell-high on these attacks and back under 2.5 goals as my best bet.

Pick: Total Under 2.5 Goals (+100)