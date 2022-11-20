Netherlands vs. Senegal prediction: how we’re betting Monday’s World Cup match

In the second of three games on Monday’s World Cup slate, Group A favorites the Netherlands face off with defending AFCON champions Senegal.

Entering this tournament, Holland is pegged as the seventh-favorite to win the world’s top event and a -180 favorite to sit atop Group A, which is rounded out by Ecuador and Qatar.

As it stands, the Netherlands is -185 on the three-way moneyline in the opening match against Senegal, who will be without talisman Sadio Mané. The reigning African champions are +550 on the three-way moneyline with the draw priced at +290.

Netherlands vs. Senegal Preview and Best Bet

Total Under 2.5 Goals (-142)

Without Mané available for Senegal, I’m expecting a more defensive-minded performance from the African nation as it seeks to steal a point.

Regardless of whether Mané was available, Senegal wasn’t going to see much of the ball anyway. In their past four fixtures against teams outside the top 10 in the world rankings, the Netherlands had a 60.5 percent possession average and never saw lower than 58 percent of the ball against any of those teams.

However, manager Louis van Gaal’s side has struggled to create meaningful scoring opportunities in those same four fixtures. In two matches each against Wales and Poland, the Dutch created only 1.34 expected goals on target (xGOT) per 90 minutes and created more than 1.5 xGOT only once, per fotmob.com.

Additionally, they weren’t finding dangerous spaces, either, as the Netherlands generated only two big scoring chances per 90 minutes.

Given those outputs came in a traditionally wide-open Nations League, I question whether the Netherlands will create enough chances to see this game total over. Plus, they’re facing a Senegal defense that features top talent and arrives at this match in top form.

In their past three fixtures against Egypt and Iran, the closest comparisons to this Netherlands squad, Senegal has allowed only two big scoring chances. Further, manager Aliou Cisse’s squad has kept 12 straight opponents under one expected goal.

Granted, the level of competition leaves a lot to be desired, but I’m confident players such as Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gueye can keep this Netherlands attack at bay.

At the same time, don’t expect this Senegal attack to accomplish much against the Netherland defense without Mané. In those same four Nations League fixtures against sub-par opponents, the Netherlands defense has allowed only 0.93 xGOT against per 90 minutes.

Given Senegal generated only two big chances against Iran with 53 percent of the ball in a pre-tournament friendly, I’ll be surprised if they create much without the ball against a better defense.

For all those reasons, back this game under so long as it remains at -145 or better.