UEFA Champions League odds, predictions: two best bets for Wednesday’s slate

Tuesday’s Champions League fixtures have reached their conclusion and bettors can now focus on Wednesday’s action.

A number of high-quality fixtures occupy Wednesday’s schedule, most notably Barcelona vs. Inter Milan at the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Liverpool travel to Scotland for a battle with Rangers while Atletico Madrid hosts UCL surprise Club Brugge.

But, how should bettors tackle Wednesday’s slate? Below are my two best bets across the eight-game slate.

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Champions League best bet No. 1

Sporting Lisbon moneyline (+130) vs. Marseille

Sporting was boat-raced 4-1 last week in France, but that came as a result of some uncharacteristic mistakes.

The Portuguese outfit scored in the first minute to take a 1-0 lead, but had not one, not two, but THREE consecutive goalkeeping mistakes — including a horrific red card — to end their chances of earning points.

However, Sporting now finds itself at home where it has played exponentially better this season. Just in its lone home UCL fixture against Tottenham, a team I power-rate ahead of Marseille, Sporting won the match 2-0 while creating 3.12 expected goals on target.

Meanwhile, if you remove the last match from Marseille’s sample, bettors will find the French side hasn’t played very well in the Champions League. In a visit to Tottenham, Marseille created only 0.18 xGOT before mustering only 0.73 xGOT against Frankfurt at home. Just in those two matches, Marseille has a -0.68 xGOT differential.

I believe bettors are getting a bargain on Sporting as a function of last week’s match. Don’t expect that game script to happen again and back the hosts at +115 or better.

Champions League best bet No. 2

Two-leg moneyline parlay: Napoli and Tottenham (+135)

Call me square all you want, but I’m shocked at how low the moneyline prices are on these two squads.

Napoli absolutely fleeced Ajax last week away from home and now get a second shot against a Dusan Tadic-less side at its preferred venue. Just in its lone home UCL match against Liverpool, Napoli created 6.18 expected goals on target and nine big scoring chances.

In five combined home fixtures in Serie A and the Champions League this season, Napoli has a +1.66 xGOT differential per 90 minutes. Meanwhile, Ajax created only 0.47 xGOT in its visit to Liverpool. Without Tadic, I don’t know how Ajax creates enough to stay in the game and expect it will lose once again.

As for Tottenham, it did everything but score last week in Frankfurt. Although it generated only 0.03 xGOT against Frankfurt, Spurs created 1.48 expected goals and three big scoring chances.

Now, manager Antonio Conte’s side gets a second shot at home, where it has played far better this season. Just in four home Premier League matches, Spurs has a +0.98 xGOT differential per 90 minutes.

On the flip side, Eintracht Frankfurt has only a +0.04 xGOT differential per 90 minutes in four road Bundesliga fixtures. Given England is a more difficult league in terms of UEFA coefficients, that gives an edge to Tottenham.

In a must-win spot to have a chance to win the group, get behind Tottenham to earn all three points.