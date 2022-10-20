Global soccer odds, predictions: two Premier League underdogs to back this weekend

The midweek Premier League slate has concluded and soccer bettors can now look ahead to the weekend slate.

A number of marquee matches fill the card — Chelsea-Manchester United and Tottenham-Newcastle United among them — but we’re here to focus on a different angle. Below, we’ll outline our two best underdog bets across the entire slate that are currently priced at +200 or higher.

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Premier League Underdog Bet No. 1

Leicester City Moneyline (+220) at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Is it possible the Foxes are turning a corner after a dismal start to the season?

Following a victory in Thursday’s fixture against Leeds United, Leicester is 2-1-1 (W-L-D). Entering Thursday’s match, Leicester had allowed only 0.86 expected goals per 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

Now, manager Brendan Rodgers’ side will face a Wolves side that has severely overperformed at home this season. Entering this fixture, Wolves has a -1 home goal differential against a -4.61 home expected goals on target differential. Even if you remove a home match against Manchester City from the sample, Wolves remain due for negative regression as it has a +2 goal differential against a -2.46 xGOT differential.

Plus, Leicester absolutely bossed proceedings in both meetings between these clubs last season. Across both fixtures, Leicester was 1-1-0 (W-L-D) but had a +3.11 xGOT differential while limiting Wolves to only 0.55 TOTAL expected goals on target in both meetings, per fotmob.com.

For those reasons, I’ll back Leicester City at +175 or better on the three-way moneyline against an overrated Wolves side.

Premier League Underdog Bet No. 2

Brentford (+250) at Aston Villa

When it rains it pours, and the showers are nearing for Aston Villa.

A midweek loss at Fulham is the latest problem for Villa, which generally does perform better at home than on the road. But, in three home matches this season against West Ham United, Everton and Southampton, Villa has created more than one expected goal only one time, per fbref.com.

Now, Villa has to face a Brentford side that has come up extremely unlucky away from home this season. The Bees have a -5 road goal differential entering this fixture, but a -1.16 road xGOT differential and a +4 big scoring chances differential.

Additionally, irrespective of how each side is performing this season, Brentford has done well to rack up points against Aston Villa. Across their past eight meetings — six of which came in the Championship — Brentford has never dropped all three points, and has won outright in four of those meetings.

With Villa facing a mini injury crisis AND Douglas Luiz earning himself a red card in the midweek, I expect this game proves much closer than the odds indicate. Back Brentford at +200 or better on the three-way moneyline.