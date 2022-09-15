Premier League odds, betting predictions: two best bets for Saturday’s slate

Following the postponement of a matchday in observance of the queen’s passing, the Premier League returns to play Friday.

Two matches fill the Friday card with five more taking place across Saturday and Sunday to comprise the final set of fixtures before players depart for an international break. Headlining this week’s fixtures is Tottenham-Leicester City in North London with Brentford hosting Arsenal in another prime fixture.

In addition to including a Tottenham element for my best weekend bets, I’m focusing on two other markets that provide the best overall value for soccer bettors. With that said, let’s get into the picks.

Best Bet #1 – Moneyline Parlay: Newcastle United & Tottenham Hotspur (+115)

Both these sides are on the receiving end of favorable matchups heading into the break and should cruise at home.

We’ll begin with Newcastle United, which hosts newly promoted side AFC Bournemouth at St. James’ Park. So far this season, Bournemouth has generated a mere two big scoring chances against 14 big chances against. Sure, the schedule hasn’t done it any favors, but this is still a side that has conceded nearly 3.0 expected goals in its past two matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

Against a Newcastle United side that is unbeaten at home this season against far superior opposition — Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest — and is due for some positive offensive regression at home — five goals on 10 big chances — expect the Magpies to take care of business against a side which has dropped three of its past four versus Newcastle.

As for Tottenham, it has dominated Leicester City of late and should continue to do so. Just in two meetings last season, Tottenham boasted an 11-3 big scoring chances advantage against Leicester City, which ranks 20th in the league in road big scoring chances against this season.

Further, manager Antonio Conte’s side is a perfect 3-0-0 (W-L-D) at home this season and has dropped points only once in its past 13 home matches against teams I have rated as bottom-half sides.

Because of those trends, I’ll play this moneyline parlay at -105 or better.

Best Bet #2 – Everton/West Ham United Both Teams to Score – “Yes” (-130)

This prop hit in only one of two meetings last season, but I believe this is a good spot to get behind this market.

The known quantity in this match is the Everton defense, which I expect will struggle to contain a West Ham attack that just dominated the Chelsea defense away from home. So far this season, Everton has conceded two big scoring chances per 90 minutes and has failed to keep any of its six opponents under one expected goal, per fbref.com.

At the same time, manager Frank Lampard’s side has shown glimpses of offensive quality at Goodison Park. The Toffees have managed at least one expected goal in two straight home fixtures and, dating back to last season, have scored at least one goal in 15 of their past 22 home fixtures.

Given West Ham will be involved in a midweek Europa Conference League fixture, I believe it’s the perfect time to sell the Hammers defense. Plus, manager David Moyes’ backline isn’t without weaknesses. Through six Premier League matches, it has allowed 11 big scoring chances.

Add in that West Ham conceded at least one in nine of 12 Premier League matches last season immediately following a continental competition fixture and I would play this market at -135 or better.