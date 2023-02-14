PSG vs. Bayern Munich prediction: our best bet for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash

It’s a rematch of the 2020 UEFA Champions League final as we provide our PSG vs. Bayern Munich prediction and best bet.

The former reached this point in the knockout rounds as winners of a loaded Group C, which included Barcelona and Inter Milan. As for PSG, they finished second in a stacked Group H behind only Benfica, who captured that group on road goal differential.

For the first leg in Paris, Bayern Munich is a slight +150 road favorite with PSG priced at +160 on the three-way moneyline. The draw is +270 and the total is set at 3.5 goals, juiced -166 to the under.

PSG vs. Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich Draw, No Bet (-112) vs. PSG

The key for this bet is to wait until lineups come out before placing your wager as the way these teams shape up could drastically impact the outcome.

About a week ago, it looked as if Paris Saint-Germain would be without both Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, who both failed to participate in the weekend fixture against Monaco — a critical fixture in the context of the French domestic league.

However, press photos on Monday revealed the pair participated in training ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game, moving the line in PSG’s direction. Perhaps there’s a bit of gamesmanship involved on the part of manager Christophe Galtier, but bettors should wait for confirmation either way.

Beyond that fact, it would be the German giants or nothing for me in this spot.

Throw out all the underlying metrics for a second and consider this: Bayern Munich has lost only one game in all competitions this season.

Oddly, that came in a road Bundesliga fixture against Augsburg. But, when it really matters, Bayern has shown their class.

In four UCL fixtures against Barcelona and Inter Milan, the 2020 UCL champions produced a +2.07 expected goals on target (xGOT) differential per 90 minutes while allowing only 0.58 xGOT per 90 defensively, per fotmob.com.

Meanwhile, PSG created weaker underlying metrics against weaker group opposition. In four matches against Juventus and Benfica in the group stage, Galtier’s side posted a +0.56 non-penalty xGOT differential per 90 minutes.

Plus, Bayern has posted a better record in the Bundesliga, a more difficult league compared with Ligue 1 this season.

Through 20 domestic fixtures, manager Julian Nagelsmann’s squad has a +1.19 expected goals differential per 90 minutes while PSG has a +1.06 xG differential per 90 in Ligue 1, per fbref.com.

Further, if you examine Bayern’s seven domestic contests this season against sides participating in European competitions, you’ll find they have a +1.03 expected goal differential per 90 minutes.

PSG, on the other hand, has only a +0.3 goal differential per 90 against the four French sides immediately below them in the table from last season.

Without Mbappe and Messi, I question how PSG’s attack will do enough against a Bayern defense that conceded under one xGOT in the games against Barca and Inter.

Upon lineup confirmation, back the visitors so long as they remain available at -125 or better on the draw, no bet line.