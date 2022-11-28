Senegal vs. Ecuador prediction: how to bet Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup match

Ahead of Tuesday’s pivotal Group A World Cup fixture, we’re here to offer our Ecuador vs. Senegal prediction.

The former arrives at their third group match on four points after winning against Qatar and picking up a point against the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Senegal dropped all three points against the Netherlands before bagging maximum points against Qatar.

Ecuador merely needs a draw to advance while Senegal needs another win in order to reach the knockout round.

Ecuador vs. Senegal Best Bet

LEAN Senegal Draw, No Bet (+115)

I won’t have any action on this game as I’m holding a “Senegal to advance” group future ticket and don’t want to double down.

However, if you forced me to bet this game, I’d lean with the defending AFCON champions. That said, wait until lineups come out as the status of Ecuador’s Enner Valencia would dictate my feelings about this bet.

Through two games, Valencia has largely accounted for ALL of Ecuador’s offensive output. He created 1.29 of Ecuador’s 1.46 expected goals on target (xGOT) output against Qatar before generating 1.11 of their 1.24 xGOT output against the Netherlands, per fotmob.com.

If Valencia isn’t available for Ecuador — he exited the last game in the 90th minute with a hamstring injury — their ability to create much against an outstanding Senegal defense is damaged.

Although they conceded two goals against Netherlands, I’m going to attribute the second to Senegal chasing the game late, something they’re not accustomed to doing. Plus, against Qatar, this defense allowed 0.96 expected goals, 1.18 xGOT along with one big scoring chance.

Including those two games, this is now a Senegal defense that has conceded under one expected goal in nine straight at the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations combined.

But, what leaves me encouraged about Senegal is their surprising offensive metrics. In two games against the Netherlands and Qatar, manager Aliou Cisse’s squad has created 1.33 xGOT per 90 minutes and no fewer than 1.21 xGOT … without talisman Sadio Mané.

The one worry here is that they’re going up against an Ecuador defense that limited the Netherlands to only two total shots in their last match. Plus, in the first match against Qatar, none of the host nations’ five shots found the target.

However, seeing as this game could be decided on a knife’s edge, there’s a logical script that sees Senegal take the lead and try to sit on it.

Either way, expect Senegal to do no worse than a draw here. Back them on the draw, no bet line so long as it’s available at +115 or better.