Serbia vs. Switzerland prediction: our best bet for this FIFA World Cup match

As the final day of group stage action approaches, we’re ready to outline our Serbia vs. Switzerland prediction at the FIFA World Cup.

The former arrives with only a point to its name and needs an outright victory as well as a Brazil win or draw to reach the knockout rounds. Switzerland sits on three points and can advance to the next round with a win or draw.

The odds reflect the desperation in this match as Serbia is a +150 favorite on the three-way moneyline. Switzerland is +175 on the comeback with the draw priced at +230.

Serbia vs. Switzerland Best Bet

Switzerland Draw, No Bet (-105)

Serbia produced easily its best offensive performance of the World Cup group stage against Cameroon, but it still wasn’t enough to rescue this awful defense.

Last time out, Serbia created 2.59 expected goals on target (xGOT) along with four big scoring chances on five shots on target, per fotmob.com. Coming off a 0.00 xGOT performance against Brazil, it appeared as though Serbia was trending in the right direction.

But, its defense simultaneously conceded 3.22 xGOT and three big scoring chances off eight shots on target to a Cameroon attack that I rate as the worst in the group.

Additionally, in its first group game against Brazil, Serbia’s defense conceded nearly two xGOT along with two big scoring chances despite placing a majority of players behind the ball and playing for a 0-0 draw.

Now, Serbia’s attack has to face a Switzerland defense that has looked impenetrable in its first two games. Through two group games, the Swiss have conceded only 1.06 xGOT per 90 minutes, including only 0.74 xGOT against Cameroon.

Given Switzerland is able to play for a point here, I expect we’ll see a more concentrated defensive effort from this team as it seeks to avoid defeat.

At the same time, this feels like the perfect time to buy low on a Switzerland attack that has proved somewhat unimpressive to date. Against Brazil, the Switzerland attack created only 0.3 expected goals off six shots, none of which found the target.

In its first game against Cameroon, Switzerland created only 0.94 xGOT along with three big scoring chances.

However, the team now faces what I believe is the worst defense in the group. Plus, given Serbia has to go for it and throw players forward in an attempt to bag as many goals as possible, that will likely leave an already poor defense further exposed at the back.

For those reasons, back Switzerland on the draw, no bet line at -110 or better.