Tottenham vs. AC Milan prediction: how we’re betting Wednesday’s Champions League clash

It’s a second leg in North London with all to play for as we’re prepared to present a Tottenham vs. AC Milan prediction.

In the first leg in Milan, the hosts captured a 1-0 victory and now travel to the English capital looking to defend that margin. Away goals are no longer in play, so Tottenham needs a 1-0 win to send the match to extra time or more to win the tie in regular time.

On Wednesday, Spurs are a short -115 to win in regular time and +125 to advance. The Italian outfit is +290 to win in regular time and -165 to advance.

Tottenham vs. AC Milan Prediction

Total Under 2.5 Goals (-120)

This is easily my best bet across the board for the Champions League second legs and I’m shocked at how low it’s priced.

Perhaps there’s a perception that this Spurs attack is some brilliant unit, but the simple fact is that it’s not. In the first leg, a fully healthy Tottenham attack generated a head-scratching 0.44 expected goals along with 0.15 expected goals on target (xGOT).

Further, of their 12 total shots, only three found the target and only one of those 12 shots had an xG rating above 0.1.

Given Milan is coming to London with the lead, bettors should expect them to sit back and invite Tottenham to break down their 3-4-2-1 that becomes a back-five when playing without the ball.

That said, once Milan went up in the first leg, they created virtually nothing against Tottenham’s defense.

The Italian outfit created 1.8 xGOT in the first leg, but that figure’s a tad misleading. In the early going, Brahim Diaz had a 0.75 xGOT-rated shot rebound to him, which he subsequently put away for an attempt worth 0.97 xGOT, per fotmob.com.

So, for the remainder of the match, Milan generated a mere 0.08 xGOT at their preferred venue.

Now, that offense has to try to create against a Spurs home defense that has looked excellent this season. In 16 combined Premier League + Champions League fixtures, Tottenham has conceded only 1.13 xGOT per 90 minutes.

Plus, in two recent fixtures against Chelsea and Manchester City — both sides I rate ahead of Milan — Spurs conceded only 0.92 combined xGOT.

But, this is also a Tottenham offense primed for some negative regression.

Through 33 combined EPL and UCL fixtures, Spurs have scored 54 goals against 46.59 xGOT. In 16 combined home fixtures, it’s 32 goals against 26.02 xGOT.

At the same time, don’t expect Milan to fold easily like they did in a UCL group stage fixture against Chelsea.

Recently, they’ve faced some tough offenses in Italy, namely Inter Milan and Atalanta. In those two fixtures, they conceded a combined 0.87 xGOT.

Thus, back the under here so long as it remains available at -140 or better.