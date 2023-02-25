Tottenham vs. Chelsea prediction: how we’re betting Sunday’s Premier League fixture

Before Sunday’s marquee English Premier League match kicks off, we’re set to provide our Tottenham vs. Chelsea prediction.

Tottenham are the team in better form at the moment, capturing two of their past three EPL fixtures as well as two consecutive home matches.

Chelsea, on the other hand, currently sit 10th in the table having dropped points in four straight EPL contests (D3-L1).

Our guide to the Best Sports Betting Sites for 2023

In an earlier meeting this season, Tottenham scored a late equalizer to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge. On Sunday, Spurs are a +145 favorite on the three-way moneyline with Chelsea sitting at +185 and the draw at +230.

Our review of the Best Mobile Casino Sites, Real Money Gambling Apps

Don’t miss out on this BetMGM Welcome Offer – February 2023

Tottenham vs. Chelsea Prediction + Best Bet

Total Under 2.5 Goals (-130)

There’s one dark, gloomy storm cloud hanging over this bet and it’s the possibility of Chelsea FINALLY positively regressing offensively.

It’s difficult to stress how unlucky Chelsea have come up in recent weeks, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Dating back to their Jan. 12 meeting against Fulham, manager Graham Potter’s squad has scored only three times in six EPL matches and one Champions League fixture.

However, in terms of the underlying numbers, the Blues offense has put up no fewer than 1.2 expected goals in any of those contests and has amassed 11.3 expected goals over that span, per fbref.com.

Let me repeat that for emphasis: three goals on 11.3 expected.

Yikes.

Even if you look at the expected goals on target (xGOT) metrics, which singularly takes into account the goal likelihood of shots that hit the target, Chelsea have scored three goals against 6.58 xGOT, per fotmob.com.

The million dollar question here: Does that regression come against a Tottenham defense that has looked quite good at home this season?

I’d wager no, given Tottenham has held three of their past four visitors under one xGOT, including Manchester City.

Plus, for the season as a whole, Tottenham are conceding a mere 1.05 non-penalty xGOT per 90 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium compared to 1.35 non-penalty xGOT per 90 away from home.

On the flip-side, this Tottenham offense has run hot and cold all season, but I rate this a good sell-high spot. Last week saw them create 1.52 xGOT against West Ham, but Chelsea’s defense should provide more resistance.

Further, Spurs arrive at this fixture a prime negative regression candidate offensively.

Through their first 24 EPL fixtures, manager Antonio Conte’s side has scored 42 non-penalty goals against only 33.48 non-penalty xGOT, again per fotmob.com.

At home, it’s 23 non-penalty goals against 19.58 non-penalty xGOT.

For all of Chelsea’s issues this season, they’re still only allowing 1.34 xGOT per 90 minutes away from home this season and held Liverpool to only 0.57 xGOT in a comparable fixture.

As a function of those metrics, I’ll take the under here so long as it’s -130 or better.