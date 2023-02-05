Tottenham vs. Manchester City prediction: our best bet for Sunday’s English Premier League clash

Before Sunday’s marquee English Premier League fixture kicks off, we’re set to provide our Tottenham vs. Manchester City prediction.

City, currently find five points behind league-leaders Arsenal, arrives at this match in good form having won three straight matches.

As for Tottenham, they’ve won two in a row after dropping two straight against City and Arsenal to sit three points out of the final Champions League spot.

Our guide to the Best Sports Betting Sites for 2023

As it stands, City are a -140 road favorite with Tottenham sitting at +340 on the moneyline. The draw is +310 with the total set at 2.5 goals, juiced -162 to the over.

Our review of the Best Mobile Casino Sites + Real Money Gambling Apps

Don’t miss out on this FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome Offer – February 2023

Tottenham vs. Manchester City Prediction

Highest Scoring Half – Second Half (+104)

We picked this exact prop bet when these sides met on Jan. 19, and I see no reason not to run it right back.

This season, Tottenham have proved an extremely passive side early on before coming alive in the second half. In 17 fixtures in which there have been a disproportionate number of goals in a single half, manager Antonio Conte’s side has seen the second half feature more tallies in 11 matches.

In nine qualifying home matches, Spurs have played a higher scoring second half in five fixtures, including two of their last three.

Although it’s slightly concerning that the first half featured more goals in Tottenham’s home fixtures against Arsenal, Newcastle United and Liverpool — the sides closest to Manchester City in terms of quality — all of those sides are more direct in attack than the defending champions.

Per Opta, Manchester City has a direct speed of 1.06, which is the slowest in the entire Premier League.

Plus, we previously saw Tottenham successfully limit City for an entire half at the Etihad, a venue where City’s attack is far more lethal. Through 11 home Premier League fixtures, manager Pep Guardiola’s side is averaging 2.21 expected goals on target (xGOT) per 90 minutes.

Through nine road EPL contests, that average drops down to 1.75 xGOT per 90 minutes. Consider the three road fixtures against Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool — teams that are comparable to Tottenham — and that average drops even further to 1.14 xGOT per 90 minutes.

Furthermore, those three fixtures all featured a higher-scoring second half.

Finally, if you expand the sample to consider the last six Premier League meetings between these sides, bettors will find the second half has featured more goals in all five where there have been an unequal number of goals in one half.

Assuming Tottenham can hang on for long enough, expect the goals to start flowing in the second half as City get more desperate. But, so long as the game remains deadlocked, City really won’t have a reason to go for it against an outstanding Tottenham counterattack.

Back this market at -105 or better.