UEFA Champions League odds, betting predictions: two bets for Wednesday’s slate

Eight Champions League fixtures from Tuesday are officially in the books and bettors can now look ahead to Wednesday’s slate.

The marquee match on the board is undoubtedly Chelsea-AC Milan, but plenty of other top clubs find themselves in action. Manchester City hosts FC Copenhagen, Paris Saint-Germain travels to Benfica and Real Madrid goes up against Shakhtar Donetsk.

But which games provide bettors the best wagering opportunities? Below are my best bets across the entire board.

Odds come courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Best bet No. 1

RB Leipzig/Celtic Both Teams to Score: “Yes” (-135)

I’m expecting this match to be incredibly wide open with chances for both teams on each end of the pitch.

Leipzig, for all their flaws this season, have performed very well offensively at home. In five combined Bundesliga and Champions League home matches, it has never failed to score and have generated 2.24 expected goals on target (xGOT) per 90 minutes.

Even though Leipzig have kept three clean sheets in those five matches, two have come against bottom-half Bundesliga sides. Plus, they’ll be facing a Celtic attack that has generated 0.97 xGOT/90 minutes in its first two Champions League matches, including 1.16 xGOT against a Real Madrid defense I rate ahead of Leipzig’s.

Further, Leipzig has proved a reliable BTTS side in past Champions League matches. Across its past four UCL group stages, Die Roten Bullen have seen both teams score in 13 of 20, including eight of 10 at home.

As a result, I’ll back this prop market up to -150.

Best bet No. 2

Manchester City Goal-Line (-3.5, +120) vs. FC Copenhagen

There’s a bit of betting calculus here, so stay with me.

City are +120 to cover a HUGE three-and-a-half-goal spread at home against Group G cellar-dwellars FC Copenhagen. But, over 3.5 goals is priced at -150 and City to win to nil is -250.

Translation: the odds on City’s goal-line is a bit off. So, if you trust all those prices, bookmakers are essentially telling you they’re expecting a City blowout of epic proportions.

Beyond all that, though, there are reasons to trust the defending Premier League champions as sizable home favorites. Through two group matches, manager Pep Guardiola’s side has a +2.40 xGOT differential per 90 minutes against Dortmund and Sevilla, teams I rate ahead of Copenhagen.

Plus, in their past four group stage matches against teams that finished in the bottom of the group, City is creating 3.2 expected goals per 90 minutes and has won all four by at least three goals.

Thus, if you’re offering me +120 City will bag a fourth and cover this spread, I’ll certainly take it. Play to +100 or better or lay three goals up to -135.