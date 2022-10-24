UEFA Champions League odds, predictions: two bets for Tuesday’s card

After a week off, the UEFA Champions League returns Tuesday and Wednesday for its fifth matchday of the group stage.

Tomorrow, a number of marquee matches headline the slate, including Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City, RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid and Benfica vs. Juventus. Elsewhere, Chelsea travels to face RB Salzburg in Austria while defending Serie A champions AC Milan head to Croatia to battle Dinamo Zagreb.

But, which fixtures provide soccer bettors the best value on the board? Below are my two best bets for Tuesday’s action — odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Best Bet No. 1

Benfica-Juventus Both Teams to Score – “Yes” (-135)

Frankly, this number surprised me a bit, especially considering both offenses flowed freely in the reverse fixture in Turin.

It would appear the onus of cashing this ticket rests with Juventus. Exactly zero teams have held Benfica off the scoresheet in its first four Champions League fixtures with the Portuguese outfit creating 1.72 expected goals on target (xGOT) per 90 minutes.

In two fixtures against Paris Saint-Germain — a defense I power-rate ahead of Juventus — Benfica created 1.12 xGOT per 90 minutes, including 1.26 xGOT at home. Given it also mustered 3.14 xGOT in the reverse fixture against Juve, I have little worry the hosts will fail to score.

As for Juventus, it arrives at this fixture in fine offensive form. Just in its past three matches in all competitions, manager Max Allegri’s side has created 2.2 xGOT per 90 minutes and hasn’t been held under 1.5 xGOT, per fotmob.com.

Plus, despite all its issues in the Champions League to date, this is still a Juve attack creating 1.25 xGOT per 90 minutes and 1.5 big scoring chances per 90 minutes.

Given how desperate Juve is for points — a win is paramount if it has any hopes of advancing to the knockouts — I expect the visitors will do no worse than get on the scoreboard.

Bet this prop market to -140.

Best Bet No. 2

Sevilla/FC Copenhagen Under 2.5 Goals (-115)

This fixture was boring as all get out on Matchday Two and I’m expecting a similar script in Seville.

That match, which finished 0-0, saw these two teams combine for only one big scoring chance and 1.33 expected goals on target, per fotmob.com. Even if you bring the misses and blocked shots into the equation, the xG tally rises to only 1.44.

Since sacking Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla’s defense has really kicked into high gear. Two weeks ago in Dortmund, the Spanish outfit limited Dortmund to only 0.74 xGOT and a single big scoring chance. Across its past four La Liga fixtures, Sevilla has surrendered only 1.29 xGOT per 90 minutes.

But, if you just consider a fixture against Mallorca — the only bottom-half side of that group of four — bettors will find Sevilla surrendered only 0.26 xGOT and zero big scoring chances, again per fotmob.com.

Thus, I’m expecting Tuesday’s hosts will effectively limit Copenhagen, which has struggled to create away from home. Throw out the effort against Manchester City and bettors will find the Danish outfit has created only 2.67 xGOT across its last four road fixtures in all competitions.

However, given it also effectively limited Sevilla in the reverse fixture, I’m confident Copenhagen can keep this game from getting out of hand.

Bet to -125.