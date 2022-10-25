UEFA Champions League odds, predictions: two best bets for Wednesday’s slate

The Tuesday UEFA Champions League slate has reached its conclusion and bettors can now turn their attention to Wednesday.

Unquestionably the biggest match of the day is FC Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur welcome Sporting CP to London while Champions League surprise Club Brugge hosts FC Porto as it seeks a fifth straight win in the competition.

Which games provide bettors the best value? Below are my two best bets for Wednesday’s slate.

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

UEFA Champions League Best Bet No. 1

Atletico Madrid Moneyline (-135) vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Manager Diego Simeone finds his squad in a desperate spot tomorrow as anything but a win would spell trouble for Atletico’s knockout hopes.

Leverkusen dominated the reverse fixture in Germany 1.79 to 0.13 on expected goals on target (xGOT), but Atletico has played much better at home this season. Through five La Liga fixtures at the Wanda Metropolitano, Simeone’s side has a +0.11 xGOT differential.

However, if you eliminate home fixtures against Villarreal and Real Madrid from the sample, Atletico sees its home xGOT differential rise to +2.37.

On the flip side, Leverkusen has played horrifically away from home this season. Through five Bundesliga road fixtures, it has a -4.57 xGOT differential and a -6 big scoring chances differential, per fotmob.com. Additionally, in two road UCL fixtures, Leverkusen has a -0.07 xGOT differential.

But, if you look at its most recent road UCL fixture against Porto, Leverkusen generated only 0.17 non-penalty xGOT. A similar performance against Atletico’s stout defense won’t give manager Xabi Alonso’s side much of a chance.

Bet Atletico to -140 on the three-way moneyline. Alternatively, I don’t hate laying a goal at +130 or better.

UEFA Champions League Best Bet No. 2

Eintracht Frankfurt Moneyline (+130) vs. Marseille

Truthfully, I don’t know what to make of this Marseille side.

Yes, the Ligue 1 representatives are sitting on six points in the group, but that’s a result of not one, but TWO red cards in each match against Sporting. In fact, Marseille has played only one fixture so far in the Champions League that hasn’t featured a red card.

That fixture, ironically, was its home match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Back on Matchday Two, Frankfurt went to France and pulled off a deserved 1-0 victory in a match that saw the German outfit generate 1.15 xGOT and two big scoring chances, per fotmob.com.

Now, Frankfurt gets to play Marseille at home, where it has played far superior soccer this season. In six Bundesliga home matches, Frankfurt has a +4 goal differential against a +4.34 xGOT differential and +3 big scoring chances differential.

Plus, this side has played very well defensively at home against Tottenham and Sporting CP, surrendering only 1.73 total xGOT in those two fixtures.

Finally, it’s worth noting that Frankfurt is perfect against Marseille historically, winning their past three head-to-head meetings. If the Frankfurt defense continues to hold up, expect its attack to do well again at home.

Bet Frankfurt to +110 on the three-way moneyline.