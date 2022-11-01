UEFA Champions League odds, predictions: 2 side bets for Tuesday, including FC Porto

We’ve reached the final matchday of the 2022 UEFA Champions League group stage, which begins on Tuesday.

Group D carries all the intrigue on tomorrow as none of those four teams have secured a spot in the knockouts. Placement in Group B is still left open with Brugge and Porto battling for the top spot while Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are still playing for Europa League.

But, which sides should bettors target across the Tuesday slate? Below are my two best bets for Tuesday’s action.

UEFA Champions League Side Bet No. 1

FC Porto Moneyline (+150) vs. Atletico Madrid

Atletico won the first fixture between these sides 2-1 and have avoided defeat in three straight against Porto.

However, I’m all in on the Portuguese side with a chance to win the group on Matchday Six.

Despite losing in Madrid, Porto thoroughly dominated the match, and it wasn’t close. In terms of the underlying metrics, Porto won the match 2.07 to 0.59 on expected goals on target (xGOT) while winning the big scoring chances battle 2-1, per fotmob.com.

Additionally, after poor showings in its first two fixtures at Atletico and vs. Brugge, Porto has kicked it into high gear recently. Just in its past three UCL fixtures, at Brugge and two games against Leverkusen, Porto has a +3.7 xGOT differential.

Meanwhile, Atletico has looked completely lackluster in that same sample. In two road fixtures against Brugge and Leverkusen and a home match against Leverkusen, Los Rojiblancos has a -1.56 xGOT differential.

Plus, if you remove the home fixture against Leverkusen from consideration, this becomes an Atletico side with a -1.23 xGOT differential per 90 minutes in two road UCL fixtures.

Given Porto has the bigger motivation, back the hosts to snatch all three points and have a chance to win Group B.

UEFA Champions League Side Bet No. 2

Napoli Moneyline (+305) vs. Liverpool

Betting 101: just because a team finds itself in a must-win spot doesn’t mean it will win.

That applies in spades to Liverpool, which, I recognize, is desperate to avenge its 4-1 blowout in Naples on Matchday One, but simultaneously has zero business being an odds-on favorite against anyone right now.

Through its first five UCL fixtures, Liverpool has a +0.85 xGOT differential per 90 minutes. Meanwhile, Napoli has a +3.63 xGOT differential per 90 minutes. Yes, there’s been some red card luck in there for Napoli, but surely that luck can’t be worth north of 2.5 xGOT per 90 minutes.

If you include these sides’ domestic outputs, the gap is even more noticeable. Through 12 Serie A fixtures, Napoli has a +1.13 xGOT differential per 90 minutes while Liverpool has a -0.06 xGOT differential per 90 in the Premier League.

Remember, too, that this Liverpool side allowed 1.72 xGOT to Leeds United over the weekend and is conceding 1.73 xGOT per 90 minutes in 17 combined Premier League and Champions League fixtures. That won’t do the job against the Champions League’s best offense.

For those reasons, back the visitors up to +275 on the three-way moneyline.