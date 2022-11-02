UEFA Champions League odds, predictions: two totals we’re betting on Wednesday

The final day of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us and it provides some tricky betting angles.

In reality, only two groups (F and H) still carry some intrigue. In the former, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig are battling for first in the group, while a shock Shakhtar win could see it overtake Leipzig and reach the knockouts. In the latter, PSG and Benfica are both through, but each can still win the group.

Here, though, we’re not looking at the game outcomes. Rather, we’re going to provide our two best total bets for the eight-game slate.

Odds come courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

UEFA Champions League Best Total Bet No. 1

Manchester City/Sevilla Total Under 3.5 Goals (-140)

Given neither of these teams have anything for which to play, I’m expecting a low-scoring affair Wednesday in Manchester.

Yes, City put four up on Sevilla in the reverse fixture, but a lot of that came through Erling Haaland, who is out for this fixture. In Seville, the City talisman generated 1.85 expected goals on target (xGOT), which accounted for 43 percent of City’s total for that match.

Plus, in last weekend’s match against Leicester City — a defense I rate behind Sevilla — City created only 0.65 xGOT without Haaland in the lineup. Against a Sevilla defense that is slowly improving — it limited Real Madrid to only 1.87 xGOT in a road fixture a few weeks ago — I expect you’ll see a strong defensive showing from the visitors.

At the same time, this City defense is virtually invincible when playing at home. Through eight combined Premier League and Champions League fixtures, manager Pep Guardiola’s side has conceded only 4.17 total xGOT, or 0.52 xGOT per 90 minutes.

Just in a home match against Borussia Dortmund — an offense I rate ahead of Sevilla — City allowed only 0.48 xGOT, per fotmob.com.

For those reasons, bet the under here so long as it remains available at -140 or better.

UEFA Champions League Best Total Bet No. 2

Chelsea/Dinamo Zagreb Both Teams to Score – “No” (-115)

Chelsea already has the top spot locked up in the group while Zagreb, in theory, still has Europa League left as a possibility.

As a result of that situation, I’m expecting a low-scoring affair Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. Through two Champions League games at the Bridge, Chelsea has proved marvelous defensively. Against AC Milan and RB Salzburg — both offenses I rate ahead of Zagreb — Chelsea has allowed only 0.5 total xGOT and a single big scoring chance.

Granted, the match against AC Milan did feature a red card, but this is still a Chelsea defense that held Salzburg — which kept Zagreb off the scoreboard at home — to only 0.42 xGOT, per fotmob.com.

Plus, even if you throw out the two games against Milan — both had red cards — Chelsea is still allowing only 1.03 xGOT per 90 minutes in its remaining three Champions League games, two of which came away from home.

Finally, if you look at Chelsea’s four home fixtures under Graham Potter, the Blues have kept a clean sheet only twice, but have held all four opponents under one expected goal.

As a result, bet this market to -125.