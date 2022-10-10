UEFA Champions League odds, predictions: two sides we’re backing on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the UEFA Champions League returns for its fourth matchday of the 2022-23 group stage.

A lot of these fixtures will look familiar to soccer bettors as all of these matches were played last week, just at reverse venues. So, for Matchday Four, teams that hosted on Matchday Three will play on the road and teams that traveled become the hosts.

But what games present bettors with the best betting opportunities? Below are my two best side bets among the eight games. Odds come courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Champions League best side bet No. 1

Manchester City (-2.5, -110) vs. FC Copenhagen

When this match kicked off last week, City were three-and-a-half-goal favorites at home.

Now, you’re telling me traveling is worth one fewer goal? I’m not buying it.

Against FC Copenhagen last week, manager Pep Guardiola’s side thoroughly dominated the match. The defending Premier League champions scored five goals on 4.54 expected goals on target and five big scoring chances, per fotmob.com.

That win helped extend City’s dominant streak in the Champions League against inferior UEFA sides. Including that result, City now has a +2.48 expected goal differential per 90 minutes in its past nine Champions League matches against teams outside the top-six in UEFA coefficients. Furthermore, the Cityzens have won three straight and six of those nine matches by at least three goals.

Some might argue that City is caught in a lookahead spot — it travels to Liverpool this weekend — but I doubt that will affect it against the worst team in this group. Considering Copenhagen is allowing 2.57 xGOT per 90 minutes so far this group stage, expect the visitors to cruise.

Champions League best side bet No. 2

Borussia Dortmund goal line (-1.5, +150) vs. Sevilla

New manager bounce for Sevilla? Don’t count on it.

Last week in Spain, this fixture was completely one-sided in favor of the visitors. Dortmund won the match 4-1, the big scoring chances battle 4-3 and the xGOT battle 2.39-1.62, again per fotmob.com.

Now, the German powerhouse finds itself at home, where it has played significantly better this season. In six combined Bundesliga and Champions League home fixtures, Dortmund has a +0.71 xGOT differential per 90 minutes and has generated almost 1.7 xGOT per 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, Sevilla has performed incredibly below average away from home this season. Only three sides in La Liga currently have a worse xGOT differential than Sevilla, which mustered only 0.67 xGOT in its lone road UCL fixture against Copenhagen.

Plus, Dortmund has an incredible home record in the Champions League against sides that fail to advance beyond the group stage. Just in its past five such fixtures, it is a perfect 5-0-0 (W-L-D) and has a +1.86 expected goal differential per 90 minutes in those matches.

So, although I’d prefer to have push protection with Dortmund -1, I’ll lay the goal-and-a-half so long as it is available at +140 or better.