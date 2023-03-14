UEFA Champions League predictions: two prop bets we’re playing, including Manchester City

Before this week’s round of 16 action begins, we’re set to provide a pair of UEFA Champions League predictions.

Rather than focusing on the spread or total, though, we’ve analyzed the myriad prop markets in an effort to discover creative angles across all four matches. Ultimately, we’ve landed on a game prop and a goalscorer prop for Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig and Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, respectively.

Which props made the cut? Let’s get right to the picks.

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Champions League Best Prop Bet No. 1

Manchester City-RB Leipzig Both Teams to Score – “Yes” (-120)

Effectively, I view this market as a creative way to take Leipzig to score a goal.

This season at home, Manchester City has consistently held up their end of the bargain when it comes to scoring. Across all competitions, manager Pep Guardiola’s side has never failed to score when playing at the Etihad.

On the flip side, Leipzig is a very weak road defense as they’ve surrendered 1.25 non-penalty expected goals on target (xGOT) in a weaker Bundesliga.

That said, Leipzig has also created their fair share of chances recently against difficult opposition. Since returning from the World Cup, they’ve created 1.16 non-penalty xGOT against Bayern Munich and 1.19 against Borussia Dortmund.

Further, they generated 1.23 non-penalty xGOT in the first leg against City, who have kept only six clean sheets in 16 combined EPL + UCL home fixtures.

Add in that the “yes” side has cashed in all three head-to-head UCL meetings between these clubs and I’ll take a shot at -125 or better.

Champions League Best Prop Bet No. 2

Vinicius Junior Anytime Goal (+260) vs. Liverpool

Recognizing Real Madrid doesn’t need to go for it in this match, opt for a small portion of your bankroll here.

That said, this price is still very confusing when you consider Vini Jr.’s level of dominance against this Liverpool defense. Across their past four head-to-head meetings in the Champions League, the Brazilian has scored five total goals, cashing this ticket in three matches.

Within that same timeframe, he’s accumulated 3.67 expected goals on target, or 0.92 xGOT per 90 minutes, per fotmob.com.

For reference, Karim Benzema — the only Real Madrid attacker to start all four matches against Liverpool and widely regarded as a superior goal scorer — has created only 0.31 xGOT per 90.

That’s likely a function of Liverpool’s defensive strength through the center of the pitch and lack thereof out wide. In this matchup, Vini Jr. lines up against Trent Alexander-Arnold, who ranks in the 17th percentile among all fullbacks in defensive errors, per fbref.com.

Given the England international is likely to force his way forward as Liverpool seek an offensive explosion, that should leave plenty of space for Vinicius down the flanks.

Back him to score a goal so long as this price remains at +250 or better.