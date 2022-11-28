United States vs. Iran predictions: two bets for Tuesday’s World Cup match

With the pivotal Group B fixture rapidly approaching, we’re here to provide United States vs. Iran predictions at the FIFA World Cup.

The United States needs all three points in order to advance to the knockout rounds, but we’re not about to align our wallets with our hearts. Rather, we’re outlining alternate approaches to the game that take the game outcome (slightly) out of play.

Below is my best prop bet for the match as well as a single-game parlay for bettors to consider. Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

United States vs. Iran Best Prop Bet

Both Teams to Score: “No” (-118)

Without a Gareth Bale penalty, the US would (likely) have seen this prop cash in both of their group games to date.

Even with that penalty that saw both teams to score, the “yes” did cash in the first match, I still believe this price is too low. In two combined matches, the US defense has surrendered only 0.36 expected goals on target (xGOT) per 90 minutes, including only 0.35 xGOT against England.

Now, the US defense faces an Iran offense that has little reason to attack in this match. As it stands, manager Carlos Queiroz’s side only needs a point to advance to the knockouts, barring a shock Wales win against England.

For that reason, I’m expecting Iran to put a boatload of their Starting XI behind the ball and defend until a goal comes. With that strategy, I question whether the United States can break down two low blocks, especially considering how poor their attack has looked thus far.

In two games against Wales and England, the US created only 0.85 COMBINED expected goals on target along with three big scoring chances, per fotmob.com.

For those reasons, back this prop market at -130 or better.

United States vs. Iran Best Single-Game Parlay Bet

United States Double Chance and Total Under 2.5 Goals (-101)

There’s a bit of correlation here with the above bet, but I have a hard time seeing how this game is high-scoring.

If the theory holds true that the US is going to dominate the ball, I don’t expect they’ll surrender a lot of scoring chances against Iran. In the first half against Wales, where the US saw healthy possession, the defense allowed only 0.17 expected goals along with two total shots.

Additionally, given the aforementioned US defensive metrics, I don’t expect they concede more than once, especially when you account for the overall importance of the match.

Additionally, I expect the worst the United States will do here in terms of game outcome is a draw. While that won’t be enough to go through, Iran has no reason to go for it until they fall behind.

Factor in the disappointment of the United States and I’m unsure whether this game ends 0-0, 1-0 or 1-1. For that reason, I have no interesting in paying -110 on the three-way moneyline, especially when knowing there’s a home nation tax here.

Based on that theory, bet this single-game parlay at -115 or better.