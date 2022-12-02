United States vs. Netherlands prediction: here are 2 two creative bets we’re backing

In advance of Saturday’s round of 16 clash, we’re set to provide not one, but TWO United States vs. Netherlands predictions.

Rather than focusing on the side or total, though, we’re opting for a more creative approach to the match. First, we’ll provide our top prop bet for the match and will follow that with a single-game parlay angle for the game.

Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

United States vs. Netherlands Best Prop Bet

Both Teams to Score – “No” (-134)

This prop has cashed in two straight matches for the United States and I’m a touch surprised you’re not seeing a higher price here.

If there’s a correlative match for bettors to draw upon for this prop, it’s Team USA’s second group fixture against England. That match saw the English dominate possession — the Three Lions had 56 percent of the ball — and limit the US attack to only 0.05 expected goals on target (xGOT) and one big scoring chance, per fotmob.com.

Given the Netherlands is also a possession dominant side — manager Louis van Gaal’s side has averaged 57 percent of the ball through three matches — I expect the United States’ attack will struggle to create much against a top-notch defense.

But, that doesn’t mean the United States isn’t capable of shutting down this Netherlands attack. In that same match against England, manager Gregg Berhalter’s side limited an England offense I rate ahead of the Dutch to only 0.35 expected goals on target and one big scoring chance.

Further, the United States defense has held their three group opponents to only 0.65 expected goals per 90 minutes from open play.

Given my belief 0-0 is a probable scoreline for the first 90 minutes + stoppage time, I’ll back this market at -140 or better.

United States vs. Netherlands Best Single-Game Parlay Bet

Netherlands Double Chance & Total Under 2.5 Goals (-116)

Call it an emotional hedge if you want, but it’s my opinion that the United States’ path to advancing comes via extra time.

I’m not saying the US won’t ultimately reach the quarterfinals, but it’s worth noting this Netherlands side arrives at this fixture unbeaten across their past 20 fixtures and have dropped points only three times this calendar year.

Plus, it’s not as if they’re facing weak opposition over that timeframe. In this calendar year, the Dutch are 6-0-1 (W-L-D) against sides inside the top 20 of the world rankings.

As for the second leg, that’s somewhat correlative to the above prop bet. Given I expect scoring from only one side (at most), I’ll be very surprised if either defense turns in a surprising effort.

Finally, it’s worth noting that all six of these two teams’ combined matches have finished under 2.5 goals, so there’s good precedent to including that market.

Back this single-game parlay at -130 or better.