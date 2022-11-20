USA vs. Wales FIFA World Cup prediction: 2 props we’re backing in this opening match

The United States begins its World Cup campaign Monday, and we’re set to outline two USA vs. Wales predictions.

Rather than focusing on the side or total, though, our focus here will be the myriad prop markets available to bettors. I’ve identified one angle in which to get involved on the US men’s national team as well as a game prop market.

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

United States vs. Wales Prop Bet No. 1

United States to Score the First Goal (+100)

This play is equal parts a play on the United States attack as it is a fade of an abysmal Wales defense.

In six Nations League fixtures, the Welsh national team conceded the opening goal in all but one match, including five straight fixtures. While the level of opposition was tough — two matches each against the Netherlands, Belgium and Poland — that’s still an alarming record in terms of conceding the opening goal.

The United States team has shown a great record in getting on the board first against quality opposition. In the qualifying matches for this event against Mexico and Canada in which there was at least one goal, manager Gregg Berhalter’s side opened the scoring on two of three occasions.

Additionally, if you travel all the way back to the 2021 Gold Cup, bettors will find the US scored the first goal — extra time included — in all three games against fellow World Cup opposition (Canada, Qatar and Mexico).

Finally, I expect the United States will dominate the ball early in the match and naturally create more chances. Add in the relative strength of the United States defense — only 0.93 expected goals against per 90 minutes in their past four fixtures against fellow tournament opposition — and I’ll back this market at -110 or better.

United States vs. Wales Prop Bet No. 2

Both Teams to Score: “Yes” (+110)

This play is largely based on pricing for me as I’m surprised you’re getting plus money in this match.

Effectively, this is a bet on Wales to score as I’ll be enormously surprised if a weak Wales defense can keep a potent US attack off the scoresheet. Across their past 18 competitive fixtures, the United States has failed to score only five times and has created 1.65 expected goals per 90 minutes.

Wales has conceded at least one goal in eight of their past 14 competitive matches and has allowed 1.5 expected goals per 90 minutes over that span.

The Wales attack has also done well to create chances against decent opposition. In those same 14 matches — eight of which came against sides ranked 30th or better in the world rankings — the Welsh attack has created 1.4 expected goals per 90 minutes.

Even if you just look at the 10 matches against teams inside the top 40 in the rankings, Wales has still created 1.19 expected goals per 90 minutes and has scored at least once in seven of those 10 games.

Add in the overall importance of this fixture, and I’ll be somewhat surprised if the Wales attack lays an egg. Bet this market at +100 or better.