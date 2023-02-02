Best NFL Betting Sites: Online Football Sportsbooks Ranked

Take a look at our comprehensive guide to ranking the best NFL betting sites. Below, you’ll learn more about what goes into the top football betting sites.

The Best NFL Sportsbooks for 2023

More on the Best NFL Sportsbooks

NFL Schedule for February

The Pro Bowl kicks off the NFL action in February, but all eyes are on Super Bowl LVII on February 12.

Following the Super Bowl, the NFL will begin the offseason. There may not be as many betting opportunities, but keep an eye out for NFL Free Agency and the NFL Draft. The top betting sites for football should provide odds for each event.

Event Date Pro Bowl 2/05 Super Bowl LVII 2/12

Ranking the Best NFL Betting Sites

There are many NFL betting sites available for users, but how can you determine which is the best? Many factors go into the best NFL sportsbooks, but sites like BetMGM and FanDuel stand out.

Take a look at the following football betting sites to see which suits your style.

BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM Sportsbook has established itself as the best NFL sportsbook. BetMGM has ample betting opportunities before and during the game.

The NFL betting site features more than your traditional spread, moneyline, and total bet options. They offer a variety of player props, game props, and futures.

The NFL playoffs offer an excellent time to begin betting with BetMGM. Users can use the promo code BOSMAXMGM for an insurance bet up to $1,000.

That promo is one of their many generous promotions. Bettors can find more BetMGM promo codes for February 2023 in the link below.

BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Codes for February 2023

2. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook earns its label as one of the best NFL betting websites for its reputation alone. The sportsbook has a partnership with the National Football League as well as numerous NFL teams.

FanDuel has a simple interface, making it easy for users to navigate the site. It offers alternative lines that you won’t see on other NFL sportsbooks.

The mix of competitive odds and a friendly layout make it a desirable NFL betting site. It certainly doesn’t hurt that FanDuel offers a strong boost for new users.

New bettors have access to the ‘No Sweat First Bet’ bonus. Users can earn up to $3,000 back in bonus bets on their first deposit. Sign up today to begin betting on the NFL.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Codes for February 2023

3. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook may not be as familiar as other NFL betting websites because it formerly operated as William Hill Sportsbook.

It didn’t take long for Caesars to become synonymous with NFL bettors. The sportsbook is one of the best for live betting and same game parlays. It also has a deep NFL market.

Caesars offers numerous large bonuses, making it an optimal option for high rollers. The biggest downside to the NFL sportsbook is its interface isn’t as user-friendly as other sites.

The Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL gives new players a $1,250 insurance bet.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Codes for February 2023

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws touchdown pass to running back Christian McCaffrey (23) in front of Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. – AP

Factors of a Great NFL Sportsbook

How can you determine which online football betting sites are the best of the best? There are varying factors that go into finding the top NFL betting site.

These factors should give users a better idea of why they stand out above their competitors.

Odds

The primary reason bettors visit an NFL sportsbook is to place bets. Finding a sportsbook with the best odds is the best way to maximize your profit.

Users will find that most online football betting sites have similar odds, but you must choose a sportsbook that offers competitive odds. That way, you have a better chance of earning more money.

Bettors should always prioritize a football betting site that offers -110 odds as opposed to -130. It may not seem like a big difference, but it’ll show up in the long run.

Live Betting

Live betting is one of the more underrated aspects of a betting site for football. NFL sportsbooks set the odds for a game ahead of time, but they can drastically change after kickoff.

Often, you’ll find this is the best time to find value. The favorite facing an early deficit will offer better odds than before kickoff. Player props are another great way to find value with live betting.

The best NFL betting sites offer plenty of live betting options. That gives bettors an excellent opportunity to earn money as they watch the game play out live.

Betting Options

It’s no secret that the most popular bets for an NFL game are the spread, moneyline, and point total. However, bettors want many more opportunities to earn a profit.

The best NFL sportsbooks don’t limit themselves to the basics. They come equipped with player props, game props, same game parlays, future bets, game specials, and much more.

Bettors can learn about betting options with our guide to betting on the NFL playoffs.

Bonuses and Promotions

The best NFL betting sites are always looking for ways to entice new users to join its site. The best way to do so is to offer a signup bonus or promotion.

Using a promo code at signup often triggers bonus money or an odds boost. This gives bettors a chance to start with a strong bankroll.

While bonuses and promotions are mostly popular with new customers, they are not uncommon for existing users. NFL betting websites know this is a great way to keep users engaged.

Customer Service

The best betting sites for football have many great factors, but they aren’t perfect. Because of that, it’s essential to have a strong customer service section.

A great NFL sportsbook offers 24/7 customer service options like live chat, phone, and email. That allows players to have minimal wait time when in need of service.

Customer service isn’t limited to contacting an agent. Players can also visit the FAQ section to see if they’re dealing with a common issue. The issue can be solved without having to contact someone.

NFL Betting Sites FAQs

Where is NFL betting legal?

Bettors can wager on the NFL as long as it’s legal in their state. Online NFL betting isn’t legal in every state, but the number continues to grow.

As of February 2023, the following states allow NFL betting.

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

What are the different types of payment options?

Payment options vary based on which online football betting site you choose, but the most popular options include credit cards, debit cards, eCheck, online banking, and more.

It’s important to read the terms & conditions with deposit and withdrawal methods because some NFL sportsbooks will have fees. The best NFL betting sites have various options to account for all players.

Are NFL betting sites safe?

Yes, you will find that the NFL betting sites we recommend are safe. If you’re ever unsure, please make sure the sportsbooks are licensed and legal in your state.

NFL sportsbooks are required to follow a strict set of rules to operate legally. This is imperative as they are dealing with a large amount of money on a daily basis.