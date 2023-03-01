DraftKings Massachusetts Launch Date, Promo Code & Review

Massachusetts residents are on the one-yard line for online sports betting. It’s right around the corner. That means it’s time to start looking at options for how you want to bet when it officially launches. One of the most prominent, of course, is DraftKings Sportsbook. The company originally launched as a DFS operator based out of Massachusetts and still has a big presence in the state.

Sports betting in Massachusetts was finally legalized in August of 2022, but as these things tend to do, it took some time to get it off the ground. In late January of 2023, retail (in-person) betting launched, and now, online sports betting is expected to launch on March 10, 2023.

DraftKings Sportsbook is among the 10 sportsbooks that received online sports betting licenses in Massachusetts ahead of the launch. That means that when it goes live, sports bettors will be able to take advantage of all that DraftKings Sportsbook has to offer.

Here’s a deeper look.

DraftKings Sportsbook review

Similar to FanDuel, DraftKings got its start as a daily fantasy sports app — and one of the top ones in the country. It was founded in Boston in 2012. Then, in 2018, it expanded and launched its first sportsbook in New Jersey. Now, it’s one of the top sportsbooks in the country.

DraftKings Sportsbook is tied with FanDuel Sportsbook for my favorite online sportsbook to use. It all starts with how fun and simple it is to use. The layout on both the website and the app is incredibly user-friendly, and the design is of the highest quality. Whether you’re a beginner who’s just trying to dabble in the sports betting world or a life-long expert, DraftKings Sportsbook will feel intuitive to use.

It also has as big of a selection of bets as any sportsbook in the world. Looking to bet on the most popular sports in the country like the NFL, NBA, and MLB? DraftKings has you covered. Looking for some niche betting opportunities like chess, cornhole, and handball? DraftKings has you covered.

All in all, you can’t go wrong betting with DraftKings Sportsbook. It has everything you could possibly want. I would give it 5/5 stars.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives toward the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman (2) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Boston. – AP

How Does DraftKings Stack Up Nationally?

DraftKings is the second-biggest sportsbook in the United States, behind only FanDuel. In the most recent state launch, Ohio, FanDuel held about a 50% market share while DraftKings landed around 31%, well ahead of the next-closest sportsbook.

DraftKings has leveraged its brand, database of users from its DFS days and product-building experience to create one of the strongest positions in the legal U.S. betting space, which is still in its infancy.

What Will DK’s Sign-Up Bonus Look Like?

In most states, DraftKings offers a 20% deposit match, up to $1,000. That means you’d have to deposit $5,000 to get the full bonus. It also comes with a pretty hefty rollover, meaning you don’t get the bonus money right away — it trickles into your account slowly as you wager more of the cash you deposited.

It’s too early to say what DraftKings will offer in Massachusetts when it launches.

Most sportsbooks have moved away from deposit matches and now do “first bets on the house,” meaning they’ll refund your first bet if it loses in bet credits.

Frequently asked questions

Is sports betting in Massachusetts legal?

Yes, sports betting in Massachusetts was legalized in August of 2022. It went live for in-person betting on January 31, 2022, but is yet to go live for online betting.

When will online sports betting go live in Massachusetts?

Online sports betting has an expected launch date of March, 10, 2023 in Massachusetts.

Is DraftKings Sportsbook legitimate?

Yes, DraftKings Sportsbook is 100% legitimate. It is one of the most reliable sportsbooks on the market and offers quick and easy withdrawals.

How do I start betting with DraftKings Sportsbook?

Getting started with DraftKings Sportsbook is easy. All you need to do is head over to their website or download their app when online sports betting launches in Massachusetts. Then, just create an account and you’ll be ready to go. It’s incredible simple and user-friendly!