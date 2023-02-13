Provided by Vegas Insider logo

How to Bet on NASCAR: Comprehensive guide for 2023

How to Bet on NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) takes the checkers flag to win the Busch Light Clash NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. AP

By Nick Sterling

Boston.com readers can examine our guide on how to bet on NASCAR to earn a profit for the 2023 season. Find out the different types of NASCAR bets and top betting sites.

More on how to bet on NASCAR online

Examining the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off with the Daytona 500 on February 19. The 36-race schedule won’t have an off weekend until Father’s Day on June 18.

The 10-race playoffs begin on September 3 at Darlington Raceway. Phoenix Raceway serves as the season finale on November 5.

RaceDate
Daytona 5002/19
Pala Casino 4002/26
Pennzoil 4003/5
United Rentals Work United 5003/12
Ambetter Health 4003/19
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix3/26
Toyota Owners 4004/2
Food City Dirt Race4/9
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville4/16
GEICO 5004/23
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover4/30
AdventHealth 4005/7
Goodyear 4005/14
NASCAR All-Star Race5/21
Coca-Cola 6005/28
Enjoy Illinois 3006/4
Toyota / Save Mart 3506/11
Ally 4006/25
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Chicago7/2
Quaker State 4007/9
Crayon 3017/16
M&M’s Fan Appreciation 4007/23
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond7/30
FireKeepers Casino 4008/6
Verizon 200 at the Brickyard8/13
Go Bowling at The Glen8/20
Coke Zero Sugar 4008/26
Cook Out Southern 5009/3
Hollywood Casino 4009/10
Bass Pro Shops Night Race9/16
AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 4009/24
YellaWood 50010/1
Bank of America ROVAL 40010/8
South Point 40010/15
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami10/22
Xfinity 50010/29
NASCAR Cup Series Championship11/5

Common ways to bet on NASCAR

Race winner

The simplest way to bet on a NASCAR race is to pick the winner. There’s not much that goes into it. The bettor simply selects the driver that they think will win.

Because there are 40 drivers in a race, bettors can find value in the favorite. It’s not often you’ll find the favorite with odds lower than +500.

Learning how to bet on NASCAR races will make bettors more profitable when betting on the winner.

Finishing position

Aside from the race winner, bettors can’t wager on drivers finishing in an exact position. They can, however, predict them finishing in a range of spots.

The most common props feature top-3, top-5, and top-10 finishes. Some sportsbooks offer a top-20 finish prop, but it’s not as popular.

Obviously, the odds aren’t as great as the race winner, but it’s easier for these bets to hit.

Driver matchups

The driver matchups aren’t the most popular form of NASCAR betting, but they may be the most profitable for a casual NASCAR bettor.

The sportsbooks match up two drivers against each other. Players must predict which driver will finish ahead of the other. The odds often represent a 50/50 split equivalent to spread betting.

This is where it’s essential to learn how to bet on NASCAR online. Driver matchups can be highly profitable for anyone.

Group winner

The final betting type for learning how to bet on NASCAR is the group winner. This is similar to driver matchups but features four or five drivers instead of two.

Bettors choose which driver will finish ahead of the other three or four. The odds improve in the bettor’s favor, but it’s tougher because the driver has to beat multiple drivers instead of one.

Do you have what it takes to bet on a NASCAR group winner? Visit the best sports betting sites to make your picks.

How to place a bet on a NASCAR race

Betting on a NASCAR race is essentially the same as betting on any other sport. Below, you’ll learn more about how to bet on NASCAR online.

1. Find the sportsbook of your choice

2. Create an account on the sportsbook and enter a promo code for a sign-up bonus

3. Examine the terms & conditions of the welcome offer before placing your initial deposit

4. After making your deposit, head into the online betting site and find the NASCAR section

5. View the race for that particular weekend and select the bet(s) of your choice

6. Add the bets to your bet slip and select “place bet.”

7. If you win, the bets will payout soon after the end of the race

2023 NASCAR Championship odds

We’re learning how to bet on NASCAR races, but examining the NASCAR Championship odds is important.

Take a look at the table below to view the odds from Caesars Sportsbook and FanDuel.

DriverCaesars SportsbookFanDuel
Chase Elliott+600+550
Kyle Larson+600+650
Joey Logano+700+1200
Christopher Bell+800+1400
Ryan Blaney+850+1000
Denny Hamlin+900+1000
Martin Truex Jr.+900+1400
Kyle Busch+1000+1200
Ross Chastain+1000+1200
William Byron+1200+1600
Tyler Reddick+1200+1400
Kevin Harvick+1800+1600
Alex Bowman+2000+3000
Chase Briscoe+2500+3400
Bubba Wallace+4000+4000
Ty Gibbs+5000+6000
Daniel Suarez+6000+5000
Austin Cindric+6000+5000
Brad Keselowski+7000+5000
Ryan Preece+7500+6000
Erik Jones+7500+9500
Austin Dillon+10000+20000
A.J. Allmendinger+10000+9500
Chris Buescher+15000+9500
Noah Gragson+15000+9500
Aric Almirola+15000+20000
Harrison Burton+30000+20000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.+30000+20000
Justin Haley+50000+20000
Michael McDowell+50000+20000
Ty Dillon+100000+20000
BJ McLeod+100000+20000
Cody Ware+100000+20000
Corey LaJoie+200000+20000

How to Bet on NASCAR FAQs

Which states allow NASCAR betting?

Bettors looking to wager on the 2023 NASCAR season can do so as long as they’re located in a legal state. As of February 2023, the following states allow legal online sports betting.

Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Delaware, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin only offer in-person betting.

Do sportsbooks offer NASCAR promo codes?

Unfortunately, there aren’t any exclusive NASCAR promos at this time, but that doesn’t mean you can’t use the generic sign-up bonus.

The BetMGM bonus code BOSMAXMGM earns you $1,000 back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first bet. Caesars Sportsbook offers an insurance bet up to $1,250 with the promo code BOSTONFULL.

Finally, FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ gives you $3,000 back in bonus bets. Check out the links below to learn more about promo codes.

Can I wager on NASCAR with a mobile app?

Yes, NASCAR bettors can place their bets on mobile sportsbooks. Typically, they can use the same account as the desktop sportsbook.

The best sports betting apps are a great place to start. Bettors should visit the app and navigate to the NASCAR market to place their wager.

Bettors can take the information on how to bet on NASCAR and apply it to mobile betting.

