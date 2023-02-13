How to Bet on NASCAR: Comprehensive guide for 2023

Boston.com readers can examine our guide on how to bet on NASCAR to earn a profit for the 2023 season. Find out the different types of NASCAR bets and top betting sites.

NASCAR betting sites for 2023

More on how to bet on NASCAR online

Examining the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off with the Daytona 500 on February 19. The 36-race schedule won’t have an off weekend until Father’s Day on June 18.

The 10-race playoffs begin on September 3 at Darlington Raceway. Phoenix Raceway serves as the season finale on November 5.

Race Date Daytona 500 2/19 Pala Casino 400 2/26 Pennzoil 400 3/5 United Rentals Work United 500 3/12 Ambetter Health 400 3/19 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix 3/26 Toyota Owners 400 4/2 Food City Dirt Race 4/9 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville 4/16 GEICO 500 4/23 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover 4/30 AdventHealth 400 5/7 Goodyear 400 5/14 NASCAR All-Star Race 5/21 Coca-Cola 600 5/28 Enjoy Illinois 300 6/4 Toyota / Save Mart 350 6/11 Ally 400 6/25 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Chicago 7/2 Quaker State 400 7/9 Crayon 301 7/16 M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 7/23 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond 7/30 FireKeepers Casino 400 8/6 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard 8/13 Go Bowling at The Glen 8/20 Coke Zero Sugar 400 8/26 Cook Out Southern 500 9/3 Hollywood Casino 400 9/10 Bass Pro Shops Night Race 9/16 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 9/24 YellaWood 500 10/1 Bank of America ROVAL 400 10/8 South Point 400 10/15 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami 10/22 Xfinity 500 10/29 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 11/5

Common ways to bet on NASCAR

Race winner

The simplest way to bet on a NASCAR race is to pick the winner. There’s not much that goes into it. The bettor simply selects the driver that they think will win.

Because there are 40 drivers in a race, bettors can find value in the favorite. It’s not often you’ll find the favorite with odds lower than +500.

Learning how to bet on NASCAR races will make bettors more profitable when betting on the winner.

Finishing position

Aside from the race winner, bettors can’t wager on drivers finishing in an exact position. They can, however, predict them finishing in a range of spots.

The most common props feature top-3, top-5, and top-10 finishes. Some sportsbooks offer a top-20 finish prop, but it’s not as popular.

Obviously, the odds aren’t as great as the race winner, but it’s easier for these bets to hit.

Driver matchups

The driver matchups aren’t the most popular form of NASCAR betting, but they may be the most profitable for a casual NASCAR bettor.

The sportsbooks match up two drivers against each other. Players must predict which driver will finish ahead of the other. The odds often represent a 50/50 split equivalent to spread betting.

This is where it’s essential to learn how to bet on NASCAR online. Driver matchups can be highly profitable for anyone.

Group winner

The final betting type for learning how to bet on NASCAR is the group winner. This is similar to driver matchups but features four or five drivers instead of two.

Bettors choose which driver will finish ahead of the other three or four. The odds improve in the bettor’s favor, but it’s tougher because the driver has to beat multiple drivers instead of one.

Do you have what it takes to bet on a NASCAR group winner? Visit the best sports betting sites to make your picks.

How to place a bet on a NASCAR race

Betting on a NASCAR race is essentially the same as betting on any other sport. Below, you’ll learn more about how to bet on NASCAR online.

1. Find the sportsbook of your choice

2. Create an account on the sportsbook and enter a promo code for a sign-up bonus

3. Examine the terms & conditions of the welcome offer before placing your initial deposit

4. After making your deposit, head into the online betting site and find the NASCAR section

5. View the race for that particular weekend and select the bet(s) of your choice

6. Add the bets to your bet slip and select “place bet.”

7. If you win, the bets will payout soon after the end of the race

2023 NASCAR Championship odds

We’re learning how to bet on NASCAR races, but examining the NASCAR Championship odds is important.

Take a look at the table below to view the odds from Caesars Sportsbook and FanDuel.

Driver Caesars Sportsbook FanDuel Chase Elliott +600 +550 Kyle Larson +600 +650 Joey Logano +700 +1200 Christopher Bell +800 +1400 Ryan Blaney +850 +1000 Denny Hamlin +900 +1000 Martin Truex Jr. +900 +1400 Kyle Busch +1000 +1200 Ross Chastain +1000 +1200 William Byron +1200 +1600 Tyler Reddick +1200 +1400 Kevin Harvick +1800 +1600 Alex Bowman +2000 +3000 Chase Briscoe +2500 +3400 Bubba Wallace +4000 +4000 Ty Gibbs +5000 +6000 Daniel Suarez +6000 +5000 Austin Cindric +6000 +5000 Brad Keselowski +7000 +5000 Ryan Preece +7500 +6000 Erik Jones +7500 +9500 Austin Dillon +10000 +20000 A.J. Allmendinger +10000 +9500 Chris Buescher +15000 +9500 Noah Gragson +15000 +9500 Aric Almirola +15000 +20000 Harrison Burton +30000 +20000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000 +20000 Justin Haley +50000 +20000 Michael McDowell +50000 +20000 Ty Dillon +100000 +20000 BJ McLeod +100000 +20000 Cody Ware +100000 +20000 Corey LaJoie +200000 +20000

How to Bet on NASCAR FAQs

Which states allow NASCAR betting?

Bettors looking to wager on the 2023 NASCAR season can do so as long as they’re located in a legal state. As of February 2023, the following states allow legal online sports betting.

Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Delaware, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin only offer in-person betting.

Do sportsbooks offer NASCAR promo codes?

Unfortunately, there aren’t any exclusive NASCAR promos at this time, but that doesn’t mean you can’t use the generic sign-up bonus.

The BetMGM bonus code BOSMAXMGM earns you $1,000 back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first bet. Caesars Sportsbook offers an insurance bet up to $1,250 with the promo code BOSTONFULL.

Finally, FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ gives you $3,000 back in bonus bets. Check out the links below to learn more about promo codes.

Can I wager on NASCAR with a mobile app?

Yes, NASCAR bettors can place their bets on mobile sportsbooks. Typically, they can use the same account as the desktop sportsbook.

The best sports betting apps are a great place to start. Bettors should visit the app and navigate to the NASCAR market to place their wager.

Bettors can take the information on how to bet on NASCAR and apply it to mobile betting.