How to Bet on NFL games: The Comprehensive Betting Guide for 2022

Discover the best way to bet on the NFL online with our detailed NFL betting guide. Find out how to make bets, the differences between betting sites, and more useful betting information as the 2022 season rolls on.

How to bet on the NFL

Common Types of NFL Bets

Moneyline

This is the simplest way to bet. If you make a moneyline bet, you are just picking who is going to win. That’s it, no need to worry about point spreads.

What makes things more interesting is the odds for each team. Favorites have negative odds while underdogs have positive odds and the higher the number for each side shows how big of a favorite or underdog they are.

For example, let’s say Team X is an underdog and +150 to win. If you made a $100 bet for Team X to win and they end up victorious, you would win $250, because you get back the original $100 stake and $150 in profit.

On the other side, a negative moneyline number shows how much you would have to wager in order to win $100. So if Team Y is favored and listed at -120, you would need to wager $120 to get $100 in profit, and the total payout would be those added up to $220.

Of course, you don’t have to make $100 bets each time, sportsbooks just base the lines off $100 bets. Bettors get their winnings prorated, so if you successfully bet $10 on a +220 underdog, you would come out with $32 ($10 original bet and $22 in profit).

Spread Betting

Betting the spread isn’t so much about picking a winner, it’s about deciphering *how much* a team will win. For example, if Team X is listed as -7, it means the sportsbook is favoring that team to win by seven points. Conversely, if a team is listed at +7 that means they are seven-point underdogs.

So how exactly would a spread bet work? Let’s say you bet Team X at -7, but they only win by four points, then you lose the bet even though Team X won.

It works the other way as well, because a bet on a seven-point underdog would cash if they only lost by four points. The higher the spread, the more margin there is for the underdog to cover the number in a losing effort.

Over/Unders and Totals

If you don’t have a feeling on who’s going to win a given game, betting over/unders could be the way to go. Sportsbooks assign a total points number for each game and bettors can choose whether the game’s final score is over or under that amount.

A game’s total could be set at 50.5 points and if the game’s final score is 28-24, then bettors who took the over would win. If the game’s final score was 27-23, then the under bettors would win.

Prop Bets

Prop bets are wagers on individual player statistics, team statistics or final outcomes from a game. Almost every prop bet will be in a yes/no structure and the odds will reflect the outcome’s likelihood.

Here an example of some prop bets:

How many total TDs for Travis Kelce — over/under 1.5?

Which team finishes with more sacks — San Francisco 49ers or Seattle Seahawks?

Will the game have a safety — yes/no?

Prop bets are not about which team wins and how much it wins by, they are about statistical results. Of course, there are novelty props that seem to come around for each Super Bowl (over/under length on national anthem, color of Gatorade dumped on winning coach, etc.), but those generally aren’t present for regular games.

Futures

These are great bets if you have the big picture in mind and don’t want to deal with the randomness of an individual game. For example, if you think the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl, then you place a futures bet on them to hold the Lombardi.

It doesn’t have to be the championship, it could be regular season win totals, yardage/touchdown totals for a player, or betting on which team has the top pick in the upcoming draft.

The only downside to futures is that you have to wait for the bets to become official, but that’s just the nature of the beast.

Jonathan Jones and the Patriots have won four of their last five games, but a slew of talented opponents awaits them. – AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

How to Interpret NFL Odds

One of the ways sportsbooks make money is by charging a vigorish on bettors. The term is also known as the vig and commonly referred to as the juice. Basically, the vig or the juice is the fee that sportsbooks charge to take your bet and it’s one of the main ways the books make money.

Sportsbooks have different vigs for different events. For example, most point spread bets in the NFL and college football have a vig of -110, which means a bettor would have to wager $110 to win $100. Not every team has a vig at -110, but it is almost always close to that mark (-115, 105, +100 are common).

The juice varies much more with moneyline bets. Favorites have much worse odds while underdogs have much more valuable odds, unlike point spread bets where the strength of both teams is baked into the game spread.

For example, in Week 8 of the NFL season the Philadelphia Eagles were -550 to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Caesars Sportsbook, while Pittsburgh was +400 to win.

That means Eagles bettors would have to wager $550 just to win $100. Conversely, Steelers bettors would win $400 if they had originally wagered $100 because Pittsburgh was such a big underdog.

The same thought process applies for futures bets. Teams like the Chiefs and Bills had the worst preseason Super Bowl odds because they were the favorites and teams like the Texans and Falcons had the best odds since they were expected to be among the worst teams in the league. Action Network’s odds calculator is a great way to visualize how all this works.

NFL Schedule

The NFL regular season is roughly at the midpoint, but there’s so much more fun coming up. The games become more and more important as the season goes on and teams are jockeying for playoff position. Before we know it Wild Card Weekend will be here.

Date Event August 4 Preseason Starts September 8 Week 1 of Regular Season Starts November 24 Thanksgiving Games December 25 Christmas Day Games January 14-16 Wild Card Weekend January 21-22 Divisional Round January 29 Conference Championships February 12 Super Bowl

Researching NFL Bets

There’s so much NFL information out there and with expert analysis, betting predictions, analytics, statistics and even opinions from talking heads, it’s a lot to keep track of. These sites are simple and easy resources for people to learn about the NFL and use that knowledge for betting.

Site Content pro-football-reference.com Best for current and historical stats espn.com/nfl NFL information and analysis from the Worldwide Leader NFL.com The league website has all the stats, standings and other useful information actionnetwork.com/nfl The best betting strategies and expert NFL picks

NFL Betting Partnerships

The NFL has become increasingly intertwined with major sportsbooks in recent years. Individual NFL franchises have partnerships with some of the larger sports betting companies in the country and the NFL announced in April 2021 that it made DraftKings, FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook the official sports betting partners of the league.

Scroll down for a list of partnerships between NFL teams and sportsbooks.

Team Sportsbook Arizona Cardinals BetMGM Baltimore Ravens BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel Buffalo Bills Caesars, FanDuel Chicago Bears BetRivers, PointsBet Cincinnati Bengals Betfred Cleveland Browns Bally Bet Denver Broncos BetMGM, Betfred, FanDuel Detroit Lions BetMGM, WynnBET Houston Texans Caesars Indianapolis Colts Caesars, FanDuel, PointsBet, WynnBET Kansas City Chiefs BetMGM Las Vegas Raiders BetMGM, Caesars Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Sportsbook New England Patriots DraftKings New Orleans Saints Caesars New York Giants DraftKings New York Jets BetMGM, FanDuel, WynnBET Philadelphia Eagles DraftKings, FOX Bet, Unibet Pittsburgh Steelers BetMGM, DraftKings, Unibet Tennessee Titans BetMGM Washington Commanders FanDuel

NFL Betting Strategies

Location, Location, Location

Where a game is being played often has a huge impact on how the game is played and the eventual winner. Home-field advantage is the biggest external factor, as teams have to deal with a hostile home crowd and the annoyances of traveling.

In fact, home teams generally win 55-60% of the time, so think hard before taking the road squad.

There are other external factors that bettors should always be mindful of, including:

Time Zone

Weather

Day of the Week

The NFL has teams in four US time zones and that can lead to different pluses and minuses for teams traveling from coast to coast. The biggest example is when West Coast teams play a team in the Eastern Time Zone in the 1 p.m. Sunday slot.

The Eastern team has the inherent advantage because the Western team’s body clock is still on 10 a.m. time, which can lead to the West Coast team being more sluggish, particularly early in the game.

Another important factor is the weather. The obvious examples of weather impacting games is when teams play late-fall and winter games in northern, outdoor venues like Buffalo, Green Bay and New England to name a few.

Early in the year, road teams have the opposite problem when they have to play in the hot, muggy weather of Miami, Jacksonville and Tampa Bay. Bad weather games influence the style of play and often times result in an “under” because the conditions limit both offenses ability to move the ball.

The day of the game matters as well. Thursday Night Football games are generally sloppier than normal, which can lead to more unders and helps home teams because they have to deal with fewer variables in a short week.

Teams that played on Monday Night Football the week before a Sunday game would also have less rest than the team that played seven days before instead.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) scrambles against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. – AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Keep up on Past Results

It’s important to be armed with the most knowledge possible when betting on sports. Does that mean you’ll win every bet? No, of course not, and there are always examples of people winning bets with no knowledge, but that doesn’t mean it’s the optimal betting strategy.

Watch games throughout the season to get an idea of how teams play. Does a team win by large margins or do they squeak by?

Is a team benefitting from abnormal turnover luck? Has a team lost a bunch of close games? How are injuries affecting teams?

Researching the latest news and trends can be the difference in winning or losing a bet. If professional sports bettors study the sport they’re betting on, so should you.

Betting on the NFL?

Be Mindful with Parlays

Winning a big parlay is one of the best feelings a bettor can have. You predict a bunch of correct results and get paid out correspondingly, what’s better than that?

Well, not much. The problem is, the larger the parlay, the less likely it is that it hits because it requires more results going in your favor.

New sports bettors should start out with two-to-four legs in a parlay. Tie a handful of outcomes together and see how it goes, but don’t go too far. It’s already hard enough to win a regular bet, so keep that in mind when betting parlays.

The Patriots and Colts during the second half of Sunday’s game. – AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

The Do’s and Don’ts of NFL Betting

DO’s

Stay up to date with NFL news – Like we said, more knowledge can only help when betting the NFL. Make sure to follow injuries, trades, free agency, and anything else that pops up around the league.

Shop around for the best odds – It’s never a bad idea to check out what all the sportsbooks have to offer because each book is assesses games differently. If you stick with just one sportsbook, then you’re likely missing out on better odds in other books.

Accept the randomness of football – Sometimes winning in the NFL comes down to one team making a late field goal and the other team missing. There’s a lot of random, weird events in NFL games and sometimes the bounce of the ball winds up determining a winner.

Understand this before betting and keep it in mind when placing moneyline bets.

DON’Ts

Bet more than you can afford to lose – If you can’t afford to lose $50 this weekend, don’t bet that much. You have no control of what happens in a given game so don’t toss around too much money, even if you’re convinced it’s a “sure thing”.

Bet with emotion – Emotion clouds people’s judgement in everyday life and it has the same effect on sports betting. Don’t just bet against a player or a team just because you don’t like them and many bettors avoid wagering on their favorite team because they know they’re biased for them.

Pick favorites too often – The talent gap from team to team in the NFL is very small and sometimes nonexistent, which is why underdogs are often good bets. Favorites lose frequently so look for teams that are overvalued.

Best NFL Betting Apps

Betting the NFL can be done with your smartphone since so many of the largest sportsbooks have mobile apps. Check out some of the best sportsbook apps:

NFL Betting FAQs

Is it legal to bet on the NFL?

Yes, as long as sports betting is legal in your state. Thankfully, most states have legalized some form of sports betting, and that allows people to make NFL bets on licensed online sportsbooks.

Where can I bet on the NFL?

You can bet on the NFL at most online sportsbooks.

Check out the best NFL online betting sites.

Can I download an app to bet on the NFL?

Many online sportsbooks also have apps that you can bet on.

Check out the best sports betting apps.

What are the best NFL teams to bet on?

There’s not one answer to this because point spreads are set based on the strength of the two teams and a great team could win by 10, but if they were 13-point favorites the underdog would still cover. For moneyline betting, the Bills, Chiefs and Eagles have the best records, but that comes with less valuable odds.

How much money can I win?

That depends on a lot of factors like how much money you bet; how often you bet, your discipline in betting, and a little bit of luck never hurts.