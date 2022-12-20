Ohio sports betting: two plus-money futures we’re betting with free bets

The launch of Ohio sports betting is rapidly approaching and bettors can expect opportunities aplenty from the drop.

Not only is Ohio expected to be the top betting market in the 2023 calendar year, but information is slowly emerging about the sportsbook that will operate in the Buckeye State.

As it stands, popular books such as BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook will all launch in the state when sports betting goes live on Jan. 1.

The good news for bettors? As a means of attracting customers, these operators will offer free bets that bettors can redeem in exchange for creating an account with the various sportsbooks.

For those potential users unfamiliar with the process, they place a risk-free bet upon opening an account. They get their money back in the event the bet loses as site credit.

But, how should users most effectively take advantage of these offers?

Get the latest on Massachusetts Sports Betting

Check out our rating of the Best Sports Betting Mobile Apps

Here are two plus-money futures I’m recommending with those free wagers. Odds are reflective at time of writing and subject to movement.

Best Futures Free Bet No. 1

Tony Finau to Win the Masters (+2800), BetMGM

Finau was known as top-10 Tony for a lengthy period there, but now he’s turned into “top-one Tony.”

Not only did he win the Houston Open before the end of the 2022 portion of the 2022-23 wraparound season, but Finau owns a further two wins before that triumph to see his win career win total move from two to five.

Given all of the previous 12 Masters winners have a top-10 finish in their starts entering the tournament, Finau fits the bill as someone who could be in contention at Augusta National.

Beyond that, though, Finau is a player who has produced strong finishes in his previous appearances at the year’s first major. Across his past four April Masters, Finau has posted three top-10 finishes, including one top-five finish in 2019.

Given that experience matters at this track and that Finau has an outstanding record at avoiding bad scores — he finished second in bogey avoidance, a key betting stat for the Masters, in 2022 — I expect him to have a great chance to claim his first green jacket come 2023.

Best Futures Free Bet No. 2

Cincinnati Bengals to Win the Super Bowl (+750)

It’s only right that Ohio bettors have a chance to cash a ticket that (potentially) aligns with their rooting interest.

Following the return of key wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals finally look like themselves again. After a sluggish 4-4 start, Cincinnati has won six games in a row to move to 10-4, good for first in the division and third in the conference.

Plus, whereas the Bengals proved a thorn in the side of the analytics community last season, this year’s metrics show they are very much a Super Bowl contender. As of this writing, the Bengals are seventh in total DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

Additionally, the Bengals are 3-2 this season against teams either at or above .500, including two consecutive wins against the Titans and Chiefs.

If the Bengals capture a home win against the Bills in Week 17, that could see a further drop in their Super Bowl odds.

Finally, there’s recent historical precedent for a team reaching the Super Bowl one year before winning it the next. The Patriots, who lost the Super Bowl in 2018, came back to win it the very next year.

As a result, back the Bengals to avenge their defeat last year and take the next step come February.