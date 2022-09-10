Best Sports Betting Apps | Top mobile sportsbooks ranked | September 2022

Boston.com introduces the best sports betting apps for your mobile wagering needs in September 2022 according to our experts. Find the latest rankings below or scroll down to find out the criteria behind our picks.

Best Betting Apps September 2022

More on the best sports betting apps

How we rank the top Sports Betting apps

App Store reviews

App speed

Download size

Streaming quality

Market depth

App only promos

Multi-state availability

App Store Reviews

Any app available for download on either the App Store on iOS or Play Store on Android can be rated and reviewed by users. This can be a great indication on whether or not any app is worth downloading and using.

Along with leaving a rating out of five, users can give a written review about their experience using an app. This lets existing app users note any strong positives, or potential problems, using it.

With sports betting apps we pay a lot of attention to user reviews, particularly the written reviews given by existing customers.

Negative reviews on the App Store or Play Store for sports betting apps can often be left by players who are upset with an outcome. If a sports betting app doesn’t have many reviews, this can easily artificially lower its score.

Because of this, we always thoroughly check the reviews of sports betting apps.

App Speed

You are able to access most online sports betting sites directly through a phone or tablet’s web browser. This will display a specially laid out version of the site, however it probably won’t be the best way to play.

Sports betting apps are specially optimized to be used on compatible phones and tablets. This means they should give a much better experience than using a web browser in terms of speed and performance.

This is because of the way that they store data, as well as the technologies used to build them.

We will take app speed into consideration when ranking as it is important that an app gives the boost in performance that it should.

Download Size

We all want to keep storage on our phones free for important things such as photos, videos, and messages. This makes the size of a sports betting app important.

Size can be a big factor if you are downloading it over a data connection as opposed to wifi. A smaller download will leave more data available for other things.

It’s also important to make sure that a betting app doesn’t store too much data on your device once it has been downloaded.

Betting apps are typically very small, rarely more than 200mb, however we will always make sure to check the size will make for an easy download and leave plenty of space for other things.

Streaming Quality

One of the best things about using an online sportsbook, whether it is via a website on computer or app on phone or tablet, is the ability to stream live sport.

Not only can these events be fun to watch, but they are also a great way for players who enjoy betting live in-play on events to take part.

It’s vital that the video stream quality is high enough to enjoy the event that you’re watching, especially over a mobile data connection. It’s also important that it is presented well, so that if you are betting in play you can see what’s going on while having access to the game lines.

This is why we always look at the quality of the video streams on offer, both for how smoothly they run and how they are presented.

Market Depth

One of the biggest advantages to using an online bookmaker is how easy it is to access the huge amounts of lines which are available across a wide variety of sports.

A retail sportsbook will still offer these lines, but being able to lay them out clearly on a website makes it much easier for bettors to find their preferred markets.

There is no reason to expect that a sports betting app will offer less variety than its sports betting site counterpart.

This is why we make sure that the full catalogue of sports and lines which are available on a bookmaker’s web based service are also on their sports betting app.

App-only promos

By far the most attractive part about betting on sports online is the generous package of promotions and rewards which are offered to players. Sometimes, these can be even better on sports betting apps.

Online bookmakers will often offer app-only promos in order to encourage players to install on their phones. These might include special parlays, odds boosts, or even free bets.

As ever, it’s important to take full advantage of all of the offers and bonuses which bookmakers offer.

This means that we will look to see what app-only promos are offered so you can get the best possible value out of your sports betting account.

Multi-state availability

The power to decide sports betting laws was handed back to individual states in May 2018 after a landmark Supreme Court ruling. Since then, at least 21 states have some form of legal online sports betting with more ready to join them.

Most of these states work on a license system, where online bookmakers are offered a license to operate with a local partner. These partners are usually a sports team, Indian tribe, or existing casino.

This means that major online bookmakers such as BetMGM, FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, and Caesars Sportsbook across multiple states.

Occasionally bookmakers will release state-specific versions of their betting apps rather than using one which works anywhere where betting on sports online is legal.

Because of this we check whether you can use an online betting app across the multiple states where it is legal.

Boston Red Sox’s Triston Casas, center, is congratulated by Christian Arroyo on his two-run home run. – AP Photo/Mike Carlson

Top 3 Sportsbook Apps ranked – September 2022

Rank Sportsbook Bonus/Promo T&C Legal States 1 BetMGM Risk free bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MI, MS, NJ, NV, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV & WY 2 Caesars Sportsbook First Bet on Caesars Up To $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® with code INQUIRERFULL New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NY, NJ, VA, TN, WV 3 FanDuel Sportsbook $150 in Free Bets when you bet $5 – Win or Lose New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, & WY

1. BetMGM Sportsbook App

BetMGM is the leading sports betting app on the market today. Combining widespread reach with a sleek design, there are few apps available which can even compare.

One of the best things about theBetMGM sportsbook app is how many features it has. Along with live streaming and in-play betting there is also an easy to use Same Game Parlay builder. This makes it easy to place bets no matter what your playstyle.

While there are no app-only offers, you have same access to all of the same fantastic promotions and bonuses which are available on the desktop site. Along with the massive $1,000 risk free bet introductory offer, this also includes specials such as daily Lion’s Boost enhanced bets.

Another huge advantage of the BetMGM sportsbook app is its multi-state functionality. There are no state-specific apps with BetMGM, meaning that so long as you are in a state where they are licensed to operate you can use the app.

With great promotions, a huge selection of sports to bet on, and fantastic multi-state reach, there really are no better options than BetMGM.

Live Streaming Service Yes App-Only Offers No Download Size iOS: 50.5MB | Android: 23MB iOS Availability Yes Android Availability Yes App Store Rating 4.8 from 98.8k ratings (September 2022)* Play Store Rating 4.4 from 7.86k ratings (August 2022)*

3. Caesars Sportsbook App

Caesars is one of the best known and most reputable names in the entire gaming industry. The company bought British bookmaker William Hill to act as the backbone of their online sports betting operations, and that commitment is immediately obvious.

The Caesars sports betting app is one of the best designed on the market. Easy to navigate and full with the same complete catalogue of lines which are found on the desktop site, the app is a joy to use.

It also comes fully integrated with Caesars Rewards loyalty program. This means that every bet you place will earn you points which can be redeemed for rewards ranging from free bets to stays at Caesars’ properties.

You can also enjoy great multi-state functionality with the Caesars sports betting app. So long as you are located within one of the fifteen states where they are licensed, or the District of Columbia, you can use the same app to place your bets.

With a generous selection of bets and rewards, alongside a superbly designed app, Caesars enjoyed a well-earned place among the top sports betting apps.

Live Streaming Service Yes App-Only Offers Yes Download Size iOS: 126.5MB | Android: 47.6MB iOS Availability Yes Android Availability Yes App Store Rating 4.6 from 32k ratings (September 2022)* Play Store Rating 4.4 from 13.3k ratings (September 2022)*

3. FanDuel Sportsbook App

FanDuel made its name in the sports betting industry as a daily fantasy sports provider. However, it has since also become one of the top online bookmakers and this is reflected in their mobile betting app.

What makes FanDuel stand out is its amazing value. When you compare the odds offered on the FanDuel sports betting app to those given on others, you’ll often find that the best value is on FanDuel.

This value stretches across the full catalogue of sports on offer, each of which has a deep selection of lines to choose from. All of this great selection is easy to browse thanks to the fantastic layout on the FanDuel app itself.

There are also in-app promotions to enjoy on top of the regular special and enhanced bets which FanDuel offer. All of this comes after the amazing sign up offer of a risk free bet up to $1,000.

With fantastic value and great promotions all packaged within a sleek app, there is no doubt that FanDuel offer a leading mobile sports betting app.

Live Streaming Service Yes App-Only Offers Yes Download Size iOS: 85.6MB | Android: 87.8MB iOS Availability Yes Android Availability Yes App Store Rating 4.8 from 592k ratings (September 2022)* Play Store Rating 4.7 from 91.1k ratings (September 2022)*

How to use a sports betting app

Sports betting apps are incredibly easy and intuitive to use. They are designed with the player’s needs in mind, and so everything possible is done to make sure that it is a quick and simple process to go from sign up to diving into the action.

Here is our quick start guide for how to download and start using a sports betting app.

Download the app

Sports betting apps are downloaded from where you get the rest of the apps on your phone or tablet. For Apple owners whose devices run on iOS this will be the App Store, while those powered by Android will find their apps in the Play Store.

If you are unsure about whether you have the right app for your bookmaker then you can usually find a link to download their sports betting app on their website. This will then take you to their listing on either the App Store or Play Store.

Sometimes sports betting apps also partnered with a bookmaker’s casino games. This is so that players who enjoy both can do so from the same easy to use app, and means there is nothing to worry about if the sports betting app has the term ‘casino’ in the name.

Creating an account

It is quick and easy to create an account with a sports betting app. If you already have an account to use on the web based version of your sports betting app then you won’t even have to make a new account as the same login is used for both.

If you don’t have an account, you will need to sign up with your email address and make a password. You will then need to add some personal details like your address, social security number, and date of birth.

When you do make a new account, make sure to enter your sign-up bonus code to unlock the hugely generous new player bonuses and rewards on offer.

Occasionally at this stage a sports betting app may request to verify your identity by seeing documents such as a driving license. This is nothing out of the normal, and all a part of the strict conditions which a sports betting app need to meet as a part of their license from the state.

Claiming a sign up bonus

When you have entered your details to sign up for a sports betting app you will be promoted to enter a bonus code. It is vitally important that you enter your sign up bonus code here in order to unlock your offer.

Your sign up bonus should then automatically be credited to your new account after you make your first deposit.

Make sure to check how long you have to use your sign up bonus, as some have to be wagered within seven days of opening the account. This information will be available in the Promotions tab of your account and the terms and conditions.

Depositing funds

There are multiple safe, easy, and convenient ways to deposit funds into your new account with a sports betting app.

The most common of these are to use a pre-paid or debit card, although you can also use an e-wallet, bank transfer, or e-checking. No matter what method you use, you can rest assured that it is safe and secure.

Deposits into sports betting apps are usually instant, which means you’ll be able to begin placing bets right away. Any delays are usually kept at half an hour or less.

Placing a bet

Placing a bet using a sports betting app couldn’t be any simpler or easier. First you need to find the even you want to bet on. This might be shown on the homepage on the app, or you can find it directly from the menu of sports.

When you have found your event you next need to select your bet. When you click it, it will be added to your betslip.

If you are placing a parlay bet, or just adding multiple single bets, you can click ‘add to betslip’ to have your selection remembered while you find the rest of the legs you want.

When you have completed your bet slip you can then enter the amount you wish to wager, either directly next to the leg or at the bottom of the slip for a parlay. When you press the ‘Place Bet’ button at the bottom of your betting slip, your bets will then be processed and instantly placed.

Withdrawing winnings

You withdraw your winnings from the Cashier section of your sports betting app, the same place as you would have made your deposit.

The same withdrawal method as the one used to make the deposit does not necessarily always need to be used, but it is advised to use the same method for both to avoid delays in processing.

On the Withdraw screen you simply need to input how much of your balance you wish to withdraw, and then click the button to confirm. While it may say withdrawals can take five days to process, they very rarely take more than twenty four hours and are often much quicker still.

Occasionally you may be asked to verify your details by supplying pictures of a recent bank statement or photo ID while withdrawing money from your sports betting app. This is completely normal, and is because the bookmaker running the app need to ensure only legal players are withdrawing funds.

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins, right, of Latvia, stops a shot from Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle, left, during the second period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) – AP Photo/Paul Vernon

Advantages of Mobile Betting Apps

There are a number of advantages to using a mobile betting app over an online desktop site, or even retail sportsbook. These range from simple things such as accessibility, to being able to enjoy increased account security thanks to the hardware of modern phones.

Ease of Accessibility

The best feature of a mobile betting app is the ease of access. With the app on your phone, you no longer need to worry about getting home in time to place a bet using a computer, or even think about travelling to a retail sports betting location.

With a mobile betting app you’re able to log on and place your action from almost anywhere. All you’ll need is an internet or mobile data connection, and to be physically located in a place where your mobile betting app is licensed to operate.

So long as you fulfil both of these criteria you will be able to log on with your mobile betting app and access the full range of lines which you’d find on the desktop site. You’ll also have full access to your account, meaning any bets placed will count towards promotions.

This accessibility also makes placing bets in-play, whether from the sofa or even in the stadium, especially easy. All you need to do is log in and place your bet, no need to track down a laptop at home or find a retail location in an arena.

Notifications

We are used to apps on our phones sending us notifications to keep us up to date on things such as messages, social media updates, and the latest news. Mobile betting apps are also able to send notifications to keep you updated.

These notifications can be results, game information on your favorite teams, and score updates. Sports betting apps can also let you know the latest promotions, so you don’t miss out if one of your preferred markets is boosted.

As with any app you can control what notifications you receive. Nobody wants to be overloaded with information they don’t want, and so you can easily set your sports betting app to only send notifications that are of interest to you.

This is a great way to stay up to date with a game you’ve bet on if you can’t follow live, or make sure you’re not caught out by a time difference and miss placing a wager pre-game.

App-Only Promotions

One of the best things about betting on sports online is the huge amount of generous promotions and rewards offered by bookmakers. These will often include special promotions which are only available when using their sports betting app.

Sometimes these promotions may be special boosted parlays or enhanced lines, and at other times could be free bets.

These special app-only promotions will not usually be visible on the desktop version of sports betting site.

This means that even if you only rarely use a sports betting app and prefer using your bookmakers desktop site, it is always worth checking the app version as well. This is the only way to be sure you’re taking advantage of any app-only promotions.

Physical Security

Betting on sports using a legal online bookmaker, whether on a desktop site or via a sports betting app, is extremely safe. This is thanks to the huge amount of regulation involved in legal online sports betting.

However, sometimes it is nice to have that extra piece of mind.

Sports betting apps are able to use all of the advanced security features on a modern phone. This includes using features such as fingerprints, iris scans, and facial recognition in order to log in and finalize transactions.

The software involved in betting on sports online is incredibly advanced and secure, so you can always be confident your account is secure. By using the extra biometric security features on your sports betting app, you can be even more assured that only you can access your account.

Disadvantages of Mobile Betting Apps

There are very few downsides to using a mobile betting app to bet on sports. However, it is important to note some of the slight limitations in this otherwise safe, fun, and popular way to place wagers.

Inconsistent Loading Times

Mobile betting apps run extremely fast when operating on a strong internet or data connection. However, if the signal is weak then they can slow down.

In most places there is fantastic cell reception or free wifi to connect to, making it easy to have a connection which allows a mobile betting app to run quickly and smoothly.

However, some areas may have weak cell reception which leads to a poor data connection. There may not always be trustworthy or reliable free wifi available, either.

In these rare instances, mobile betting apps can have their load times be inconsistent.

Smaller Display

One of the best things about using an online betting site is the huge amount of information which can comfortably be displayed on a large computer screen. This makes it easy to look at a lot of lines at the same time.

Mobile sports betting apps offer the same bets as you’ll find on their online counterparts, however because of their smaller screen can struggle to display the information as efficiently.

Sometimes this may mean you have to do a lot of scrolling to compare bets on the same page, and occasionally text describing the bets can be unhelpfully clipped.

It needs to be noted that this is not usually a problem when using a sports betting app on a tablet. It is also rarely an issue when using a phone with a large screen.

Software Updates

Mobile betting apps are regularly updated in order to make sure that they stay functional secure for their users. This is overall a good thing as it helps ensure that the betting apps remain safe and secure.

In most cases mobile betting apps will update automatically. However, if you have automatic updates turned off, you will need to manually keep your betting app up to date in order to ensure that it remains fast and functional.

Mobile betting apps are also designed to run on the latest version of the operating system for your phone. This is iOS on Apple products, and Android on other popular smartphone handsets such as Samsung.

In order to make sure you have the most up to date version of your sports betting app you’ll need to also keep your operating system updated.

USA Sports Betting Apps Customer Ratings

All of the top online bookmakers offer fantastic sports betting apps. However, there are still some slight differences between them. They can also be slight variations in how the same app runs on iOS and Android.

Here we look at what the customer ratings are for the leading multi-state sports betting apps.

App Store Customer Ratings for betting apps

Rankings Sportsbook Rating 1 BetMGM 4.8 2 FanDuel 4.8 3 PointsBet 4.7 4 Caesars 4.6

All of the top sports betting apps have very high ratings on the App Store. This is a testament to both the high quality of sports betting apps available, along with how good the base operating system is.

Play Store Customer Ratings for betting apps

Rankings Sportsbook Rating 1 BetMGM 4.4 2 FanDuel 4.7 3 PointsBet 4.6 4 Caesars 4.4

The sports betting apps on the Play Store have slightly lower reviews, however they all have less reviews than their App Store counterparts. This typically means that negative reviews affect the overall score more, artificially lowering it.

TD Garden before Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. – AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Sports Betting Apps FAQs

What betting apps work in USA?

There are no betting apps that work across the entire of the USA because each state has its own sports betting laws. In most states these are very open, with many sports betting apps licensed to operate, but some still do not yet have legal sports betting.

However, there are some major sports betting apps which work in a majority of states where it is legal to bet on sports online. These are betMGM, FanDuel, Caesars, and DraftKings. PointsBet and BetRivers also operate in a large number of states.

You might not be able to use an app across the whole of the country, but by using a sports betting app from one of these larger bookmakers you can play across the most states possible.

There are no limits on how many sports betting apps you can have either, meaning if you are in a state where none of the above are available you can sign up with a locally licensed provider.

Which sports betting app is best?

There are no bad legal ports betting apps available. This is thanks to the high standard which they are all required to work to in order to retain their licenses.

However, there are still some which have more player benefits than others.

BetMGM is our number one ranked sports betting app. This is because it is smooth and quick to use, along with offering a huge catalogue of sporting events to bet on.

We also love the BetMGM rewards program, MGM Rewards, which allowed players to earn points towards everything from free slot spins and casino games to vacations at retail MGM resorts.

Can you bet on sports in USA?

Legal sports betting is becoming much more widespread in the USA. Currently, individual states have the ability to decide their own sports betting laws.

This means you need to be physically in a state with legal online sports betting in order to make a wager.

The current laws are because of a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court in May 2018, which struck down the legislation that acted as a federal ban on sports betting. With this act removed, many individual states quickly moved to legalize sports betting.

There are currently twenty two states where online sports betting is legal, plus the District of Columbia. Multiple states are also currently in the process of legalizing online sports betting.

Can I bet on bet365 from US?

Bet365 is legal in some select states in America. These are Colorado and New Jersey. They are expected to launch in more states in the near future.

While bet365 is one of the biggest online and mobile sports betting apps in the world, they are still in their early days of expansion into the new American market.

It is hoped that they’ll soon be able to offer their online sports betting and mobile betting app services in more areas after experiencing great success in the three states where they have already been approved for a license.

Is MyBookie illegal?

Yes. MyBookie is an offshore betting site, meaning that they operate illegally in the United States.

The only legal way to bet on sports is to use a licensed retail, online, or mobile sportsbook. These are run by operators who have been thoroughly vetted and approved by the state, ensuring that they are safe and fair for players.

Using an offshore sports betting site such as MyBookie is hugely risky. Not only are they illegal, but there are no consumer protections available for players. This means that if an offshore betting site refuses to pay out, there is nothing the player can do.