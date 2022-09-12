Best Sports Betting Sites USA 2022 – Top Online Sportsbooks Ranked

Find out how our betting experts rank the best betting sites and online sportsbooks in the USA in September 2022. Scroll down to learn more about the ranking factors that influenced the latest standings.

Caesars Sportsbook are known for eyecatching sign up offers and their latest ‘The Full Caesar’ is no different.

It combines the largest ‘money back in free bets if your first bet loses’ offer, with a generous helping of Rewards and Tier Credits. These can be used to claim everything from sportsbook bonuses to hotel upgrades.

Their online sportsbook and mobile app are also elite level, with a broad depth of markets complimented by regular promos for existing customers and

The best of the month’s sports betting action

College Football Week 1 09/01 UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa 09/03 Boxing: Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz 09/03 College Football Week 2 09/06 NFL Week 1 09/08 Boxing: Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields 09/09 College Football Week 3 09/11 UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz 09/11 NFL Week 2 09/15 Boxing: Saul Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 09/17 College Football Week 4 09/18 UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song 09/18 NFL Week 3 09/22 College Football Week 5 09/25 NFL Week 4 09/29

How we rank the best sports betting sites

Existing Customer Promos

Same Game Parlays

Range of Sports Covered

Multi-state availability

Customer Service Options

Payment Options

Payout Speed

Most of the big promotions available with online sports betting sites are targeted to new players to encourage them to sign up. There are very generous and players should take advantage of them.

However, they are mainly aimed at large, one-off wagers.

Regular players should expect rewards once their sign up bonus has been used, and so we always make sure to check that there are promotions for existing customers. These will range from free bets for qualifying losses or enhanced odds to free merchandise and prize draws.

The best online sports books will also offer loyalty programs to their players, and we will always take these into consideration when considering an online sports betting site.

A same game parlay is a wager where multiple bets are combined on the same game. For instance, in an NFL game, you could combine a moneyline bet on the outcome, a quarterback’s yardage total and a touchdown scorer into a single bet for high value odds.

However, you can only use select lines in a same game parlay. This can make them complicated to place, and so we look at the tools which online bookmakers provide in order to make placing these bets easier.

Some online bookmakers have a special builder to help players put together a same game parlay, while others will show only eligible bets if requested.

Range of Sports Covered

All online sportsbooks will offer major domestic sports and allow betting on top leagues such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and NASCAR. Offering markets on tennis, golf, soccer, and – where allowed – college sports are also to be expected.

However, some sportsbooks will offer a huge catalogue of sports on top of these top domestic offerings. These might include Aussie Rules football, lacrosse, Formula One, rugby and cricket.

Having options when looking to bet on sports is always a good thing, and so we always look to see what sports outside of the most popular an online sportsbook offers.

Multi-State Availability

In May 2018, a Supreme Court ruling finally allowed individual states to decide their own sports betting laws. Many states have since legalized online sports betting.

Most states decided to grant a large number of licenses to major online sportsbooks. This means that the top online sports betting sites in the industry will often operate in over 15 of the states where online sportsbooks are legal.

Players are able to use the same account to place bets so long as they are in a state that an online sportsbook is licensed to operate. We always take into account just how many states an online sports betting site is able to offer its services in as we understand this is a big consideration when choosing a site, especially among bettors who travel regularly.

Customer Service Options

The industry standard level of customer service for legal online sportsbooks is to offer 24/7 support.

Whether it is by chat, email, phone, or even a recognised social media platform such as Twitter, you will always be able to get ahold of your online sports betting site in the rare event something goes wrong.

When we rank online sportsbooks we always take into account how quick they are to respond to issues, and how often they are able to find a positive solution.

It is important to remember that all legal online sports betting sites are heavily regulated. So long as you use a legal, licensed online sportsbook, you can do so knowing that it is safe.

Payment Options

Online sportsbooks will offer a range of payment methods in order for you to put funds into your account. These will range from debit and prepaid cards to e-wallets and bank transfers.

Some legal online bookmakers will offer VIP deposit methods, allowing you to quickly and easily transfer funds into your sports betting account. Others with retail locations may even offer bonuses for making a cash deposit in-person.

We look at how many deposit options an online sportsbook has to make sure they are able to accommodate any player, and ensure that they will not charge a fee for accepting funds.

Payout Speed

We understand the best bit about betting on sports online is being able to cash out a winning bet. This means that we will note at how important a prompt withdrawal can be.

Most legal online sportsbooks will say that it takes five days to process a withdrawal. However, it is common for transactions to be processed within twenty four hours, and we will look to see what current customers are saying about timings.

We also check to make sure that no sportsbooks charge fees for withdrawals, as the industry standard practice is to have all transactions penalty free.

Top 3 Online Sportsbooks ranked – September 2022

Ranking Sportsbook Bonus/Promo Terms & Conditions Legal States 1 BetMGM Risk free bet up to $1000 New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MI, MS, NJ, NV, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV & WY 2 Caesars Sportsbook Up To $1,250 First Bet on Caesars + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply AZ, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MI, MD, CO, VA, NJ, NC, NY, TN, WV, DC & NV 2 FanDuel Sportsbook Bet $5 Win $150 in Free Bets – Win or Lose New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, & WY

2. FanDuel Sportsbook

Live betting ✓ Streaming X App Available ✓ Promos 5/5 Same Game Parlays ✓

FanDuel made its name as one of the best daily fantasy sports platforms on the market. As legal online sports betting has become more widespread, it’s developed into also being one the top online sportsbooks available.

There is a huge choice of sports available on FanDuel, complete with a deep selection of lines on each event, but what sets it apart is the value of their lines. When compared side-by-side, it’s not unusual for FanDuel to offer the best returns available.

The sign up bonus on offer from the FanDuel Sportsbook is up to an incredibly generous $1000 in free bets, which is on the higher end available. There are fewer promotions for existing players, though, and those that are run are usually focussed on special events.

The incredible layout of the sight, hugely generous sign up bonus, and high value odds mean that FanDuel have to be considered as a leading online sports betting site.

Pros High value odds Incredible layout and design Market leading DFS brand Cons Needs more existing customer promos

2. Caesars Sportsbook

Streaming X App Available ✓ Promos 5/5 Same Game Parlays ✓

The Caesars name is one of the most trusted in the whole gaming industry thanks to their retail locations. The company even went so far as to buy the British bookmaker William Hill in order to launch an elite online sports betting experience in the United States.

Caesars Sportsbook offer a complete selection of sports, with a deep selection of lines on each event. There is also an easy to use Same Game Parlay tool, along with a regular rotation of daily special bets and parlays.

The sign up promotion from Caesars Sportsbook, a deposit bonus up to $2021, is the largest single sum available in the whole market. The generosity continues with their existing player promotions too.

The only thing Caesars Sportsbook does not yet widely offer is live video streaming, meaning that you’ll need to ensure you have access to an event if you want to watch along as you play.

Pros Respected, established brand Huge variety of sports Cons No live streaming

1. BetMGM

Live betting ✓ Streaming X App Available ✓ Promos 5 Same Game Parlays ✓

BetMGM has long established itself as the leading online sports betting site in the US. They are in a market-leading seventeen states, offering players fantastic multi-state availability, and there is a reason why they are trusted to operate in so many areas.

The full experience of the trusted MGM brand is behind the BetMGM sports betting site, and it shows in how well it is designed. There are also generous regular promotions, ranging from merch giveaways to daily odds boosts, alongside a hugely generous sign up offer.

New players on BetMGM are eligible to as risk free bet of up to $1,000, meaning that if their first bet loses then they will receive free bets equaling their stake up to the value of $1,000.

With a huge selection of domestic and global sports to bet on, all with a deep choice of lines, laid out in an easy to navigate site, it is hard to beat BetMGM as a legal online sports betting site.

Pros Huge selection of sports Generous promotions Great multi-state availability Cons None

Betting Sites vs Betting Apps

Using a legal online bookmaker is a hugely popular and convenient way to wager on top sporting events. Many states have already chosen to legalize online sports betting, and with even more to come there are plenty of choices of licensed online bookmakers to play with.

When you sign up to an online bookmaker your account grants access to both their website and their specially optimized betting app.

To place bets on a bookmakers website, you simply need to visit it and log in. There you’ll be able to take full range of bets and promotions on offer.

To use the mobile app version you will need to download it from either the App Store or Play Store, depending on what kind of phone or tablet you use. Most of the bookmaker’s websites will have a link to make sure you can find their betting app quickly and easily.

This raises the question, though, of which is better: a betting site or betting app? The truth is that it depends on what you needs are.

A betting app on a smartphone or tablet is undeniably more convenient than using a computer. For example, if you enjoy making live in-play bets then you’re able to do so from the comfort of your sofa rather than needing to be at your desk.

An app will be specially optiomized to load better on a data connection too, meaning you’ll still get a smooth, fast experience even if you’re away from a wifi signal.

Using a betting site has its advantages, too. Being able to use a computer makes it easier to see the huge amount of information available in order to find the exact lines you want.

However, on a phone or tablet downloading a sports betting site’s app will always give you better performance.

No matter whether you chose to use a betting site or betting app, both will offer you the same great action. The only thing to consider is what is more convenient for you.

Is Online Sports betting legal in my state?

The ability for states to decide their own sports betting laws was granted in May 2018 when the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PAPSA).

This followed a nine year legal push from New Jersey to legalize sports betting in the Garden State. When this legal challenge eventually reached the Supreme Court, it was decided that PAPSA took too much power from individual states and was struck down.

Since then, many states have decided to legalize sports betting, with others in the process of joining them.

State Legal Arizona ✔ Arkansas X Colorado ✔ Connecticut ✔ Delaware Legal – Not yet live Florida X Illinois ✔ Indiana ✔ Iowa ✔ Kansas ✔ Louisiana ✔ Maryland Legal – Not yet live Michigan ✔ Mississippi Montana Nebraska Nevada ✔ New Hampshire ✔ New Jersey ✔ New Mexico New York ✔ Ohio Legal – Not yet live Oregon X Pennsylvania ✔ Rhode Island X Tennessee ✔ Virginia ✔ West Virginia ✔ Washington DC ✔* Wisconsin X Wyoming ✔

The next legal online sports betting states

Many states are looking to legalize online sports betting thanks to the huge popularity and success it has enjoyed. Here are the latest updates on the five states who look the most likely to next have legal online sports betting.

State Current Situation Maryland Retail sports betting launched in December 2021, with online sports betting expected to launch sometime in Fall 2022. Ohio Legal online sports betting is launching in Ohio on January 1st 2023. California Voters will be asked in in the November 2022 elections if they wish to approve measures to introduce legal online sports betting. Should it pass, the industry would expect to launch in 2023. Florida Online sports betting in Florida is currently subject to legal challenges, and a final decision will likely not be reached until 2023.

Online Sports Betting Regulations You Should Know

Legal online sports betting is a highly regulated industry. This is in order to ensure fairness and safety for everyone involved.

Here are some of the most important online sports betting regulations you should know.

Minimum Age Limit

Betting on sports online is an activity meant strictly for adults. This means that there are rigid age limits on who can take part.

While there are some areas where the legal betting age is only 18, state approved legal online sports betting companies will typically insist that all players are at least 21-years old.

Can you bet on college sports?

One of the biggest areas of difference state-to-state surrounds laws involving betting on college sports. Some have no restrictions, others don’t allow prop bets or bets on in-state teams.

Others states have decided to ban college sports betting completely.

You will need to check your local regulations regarding betting on college sports, and remember that any restrictions are set by law rather than your online bookmaker.

ID Confirmation

Occasionally when setting up or withdrawing funds from your legal online sports betting account you may be asked to confirm your identity. This could include sending a copy of an ID, bank statements, or recent utility bills.

If this happens then there is absolutely nothing to worry about. Online bookmakers have strict license conditions to ensure that only legal players are using their services, and so this kind of identity confirmation is normal.

Any information sent is done so securely, and treated with the highest possible level of confidence.

USA Legal vs Offshore Betting Sites

There are many offshore betting who try to act as alternative to legal online sports betting sites. However, there are several key differences between the two kinds of operations.

Offshore betting sites are unlicensed and unregulated. This means that there are none of the consumer protections which come from using a safe and legal betting site.

Without these protections, there is nothing you can do if an offshore betting site refuses to allow a withdrawal.

While it is true that there is no federal law prohibiting using offshore betting sites, they are typically illegal at a state level.

Legal sports betting are sanctioned and regulated at a state level. This means that there are consumer protections in place which will always ensure that using them is safe, fair, and able to help in the extremely care case of an problem.

Offshore betting sites include:

Dangers of using offshore betting sites

Unlicensed and unregulated

No consumer protections

Not legal to use

Best Sports Betting Sites FAQs

What betting sites can I use in USA?

Each state which has legal online sports betting issues licenses for betting sites to operate. Some states have a wide open market, while others have preferred to issue a small number of licenses.

However, some major bookmakers are available in most states where online sports betting is legal.

These include major names such as betMGM, FanDuel Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, and DraftKings Sportsbook.

Which online betting site is best?

What makes a good sports betting site very much depends on what you are looking for. Our top ranked site, though, is betMGM.

We think that betMGM has the best selection of promotions, existing customer rewards, and choice of sports to bet on. Combined with a great website and easy to use betting app, we think it is the best on the market.

All of the legal online betting sites have slight differences, though, and thanks to the high standard they have to hold in order to be licensed there are no bad choices.

Is online betting legal in USA?

Online betting is legal on a state-by-state basis in the USA. In May 2018 the piece of federal legislation which banned sports betting was overturned by the Supreme Court, returning the decision to a state level.

Currently, at least 22 states have legal online betting. Many more are either preparing to launch their own online sports betting industries, or are putting the proposition to voters.

With the tax revenue from legal sports betting offering strong funding opportunities for state governments, more and more hold outs are beginning to look at legalizing online sports betting.

What is the safest online betting site?

There are no unsafe online betting sites so long as they are legal and licensed by the state to operate.

All online sportsbooks need to meet strict criteria in order to be granted a license. These include ensuring that they operate in a safe, fair, and responsible way.

In the extremely rare event something goes wrong, there are then state sanctioned mechanisms to resolve issues quickly, openly, and fairly.

The only unsafe way to bet on sports online is to use an offshore betting site. These sites are completely unregulated and often illegal.

Are betting apps safe?

Yes, using a betting app from a licensed and regulated legal online sports betting site is completely safe.

The apps themselves are designed to be safe, secure, and easy to use. They also downloaded from reputable sources such as the App Store or Play Store.

If you want to be extra sure that you are downloading the right sports betting app then your bookmaker will have a link to it on their website.

Online Sports Betting Bonuses Explained

Bonus Offer How it Works Advantages Disadvantages Where available? No Deposit Bonus Players are given free bets to use just for signing up with no deposit required Players don’t need to stake their own money High rollover/wagering requirement Risk Free Bet Losing qualifying bets are refunded as free bets Protects a player’s bankroll by providing free bets should a qualifying wager lose Free bets need to be wagered before withdrawal, and the stake returns to the bookmaker Deposit Match The bookmaker will match either a percentage of, or the full amount of, an initial deposit up to set limit A great way to boost an initial bankroll with a new bookmaker The bonus sum can have a high wagering requirement before withdrawal Odds Boost The odds on a select event are greatly increased over what they would usually be Players are able to get extra value on their bet The amount able to be staked can be limited, or winnings are paid in free bets Parlay Insurance If one leg of a parlay bet loses then the stake is refunded as a free bet Offers great protection for high value parlay bets Free bets need to be staked before they can be withdrawn, with only the winnings paid out Score Bonus A bonus will be paid out if a correct score is achieved Adds a fun extra dimension to betting on an event Often an unlikely outcome Early Payout Players are able to have their bets paid out early, usually while an event is still ongoing Winnings can be secured early, and can protect against an on-field comeback Cash out payments are often at greatly reduced returns

What are the benefits of betting on sports online?

Accessibility – Online Sports Betting can be done from anywhere

Online Sports Betting can be done from anywhere Promotions and Bonuses – Generous promotions are offered for new players

Generous promotions are offered for new players Variety – Players are able to bet on sport from around the world

Players are able to bet on sport from around the world Convenient Line Shopping – Easy to see the huge selection available

Easy to see the huge selection available Live Streaming – Watch sports online or on your phone via a bookmaker

Watch sports online or on your phone via a bookmaker Payment Choices – A huge variety of ways to deposit and withdraw funds

Accessibility

Betting on a sports event used to require a trip to retail sports betting location. If you didn’t live close to one then this made it hard to get in on the action.

Thanks to legal online sports betting, wagers can now be placed from anywhere in a state where it is a legal to do so using a computer, tablet, or phone.

Promotions and Bonuses

The online sports betting market is competitive, with numerous top bookmakers all eager to have players use their services for placing bets. This means that they will offer generous rewards and promotions to players.

Bettors are able to sign up to as many of the legal sports betting sites in their state as they like. This means that there is a huge amount of fantastic bonuses and promotions to take advantage of and get extra value when betting.

Variety

There are many legal online sports betting sites widely available, and each has its own personality. This amount of variation means that players are in a great position to pick a sportsbook which bets suits them.

There are also a huge amount of sports available to bet on with online sportsbooks which may not historically have been available at a retail location, offering even more choice for players.

Convenient Line Shopping

Online bookmakers do not need to rely on giant screens or printed pamphlets in order to show their odds to bettors. Their websites and apps can easily and simply show a huge variety of lines, especially those outside of the most popular markets.

This makes it incredibly easy to find the exact bet you want when using a sports betting site or app.

Live Streaming

Some online sportsbooks stream select live sports, either for free or with a small qualifying bet. These will typically be smaller events, however still offer something for players who enjoy betting in-play.

Other sports betting sites are specially optimized to be used to bet in-play alongside broadcast television, offering another great way to wager.

Payment Choices

Historically, in order to place a bet at a retail sports location the only way to do so was in cash. However there are many more ways to deposit and withdraw from an online sports betting account.

These include using a debit card, bank transfer, digital wallets, and even e-checking accounts.

Retail Sportsbooks in the USA

The USA has historically had very restrictive sports betting laws. For many years there were only four states where it was allowed, as these were grandfathered in to the federal laws banning sports betting.

These were Delaware, Montana, Nevada, and Oregon.

However, in 2018 a landmark decision by the Supreme Court struck down the federal regulations which were stopping states from deciding their own sports gambling laws. This lead to a vast majority of states adding sports betting to their existing gambling industries.

The states where it is legal to bet on sports at a retail locations are Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the District of Columbia.

Daily Fantasy Sports Betting: An Alternative way to wager

Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) became popular in the mid-2010s as an alternative way to bet on sports. As the name suggests, the game is very similar to traditional fantasy sports.

In DFS players will select a team of players. However, unlike in traditional fantasy sports, they aren’t typically drafted. Instead, each competitor has a set cap value and a DFS player must assemble their team against a salary cap.

Much like in traditional fantasy sports, athletes will then earn each team owner points while they are on the pitch. Games take place either head-to-head against other players or as apart of a league, with the highest scoring players taking the winnings.

One of the biggest attractions of DFS is that you can select a new team each week. This is vastly different to regular fantasy sports, where a team is drafted pre-season and kept for the whole year or beyond.

For a time there were questions about the legality of daily fantasy sports. However, a vast majority of states have either signalled they are happy for DFS platforms to operate or made them explicitly legal.

There are only five states where daily fantasy sports are explicitly prohibited: Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Washington. Meanwhile, Connecticut and Oregon both only have a single exclusive DFS provider.