Best Super Bowl betting apps | Top iOS and Android apps ranked

Best betting apps for the Super Bowl

Top 3 mobile Super Bowl apps ranked

There are many Super Bowl betting apps available for users. It can be tough to pick one or two, but we’ve found three options that stand out above the rest.

1. BetMGM app

BetMGM leads the way as the best Super Bowl betting app, thanks to its multi-state availability and slender layout.

The app is extremely similar to the desktop version, promoting live betting and same-game parlays. Both aspects are crucial for bettors looking to wager on the Super Bowl.

BetMGM offers the same Super Bowl betting options that you’ll find on the desktop version. Overall, there’s much to like about the Super Bowl betting app.

There aren’t any exclusive BetMGM app offers, but you can use the promo code BOSMAXMGM and get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

Download Size iOS: 84.7MB | Android: 23MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes App Store Rating 4.8 from 140k ratings (February 2023)* Android Available Yes Google Play Store Rating 4.5 from 16.4k ratings (February 2023)*

2. Caesars app

The Caesars app offers the same layout and design as its desktop version. That should appease users, as Caesars has one of the best layouts among online sportsbooks.

It also offers a solid amount of promotions and odds boost. Those will certainly be handy as users look to wager on the Super Bowl.

There are tons of unique props available for the Super Bowl, but Caesars may have the most. That gives them the upper hand among the best betting apps for the Super Bowl.

Finally, bettors can use the promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

Download Size iOS: 312.5MB | Android: 47.6MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers Yes iOS Available Yes App Store Rating 4.6 from 38.5k ratings (February 2023)* Android Available Yes Google Play Store Rating 4.5 from 18.1k ratings (February 2023)*

3. FanDuel app

FanDuel originated as a daily fantasy sports platform but quickly developed into one of the top online sportsbooks. Bettors can use both aspects to wager on the Super Bowl.

There’s not much to dislike about the FanDuel app. They have a simple layout with easy navigation. FanDuel already offered many betting options, but they took it up a notch with the Super Bowl.

The promotions for new and existing users help establish FanDuel as one of the top betting apps for the Super Bowl.

The current ‘No Sweat First Bet’ promo offers up to $3,000 back in bonus bets. Keep reading to learn more about FanDuel’s promos.

Download Size iOS: 116.2MB | Android: 87.8MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers Yes iOS Available Yes App Store Rating 4.8 from 873.7k ratings (February 2023)* Android Available Yes Google Play Store Rating 4.6 from 166k ratings (February 2023)*

What goes into ranking the best Super Bowl betting apps?

It’s important to choose the Super Bowl betting app that suits your style. We examine the factors determining the best betting apps for the Super Bowl.

Design & Layout

The design & layout of a mobile sportsbook app is imperative to the user’s experience. They must be able to easily navigate through the app, or they’ll go elsewhere.

The best Super Bowl apps have a visually appealing design with a layout that makes it easy to find the betting category.

It certainly doesn’t hurt to have quick load times. Long load times could lead to bettors leaving before they place a wager.

Betting options

There’s no denying that the Super Bowl is one of the biggest betting events in the US. Players want as many betting options as possible. Betting apps for the Super Bowl don’t sell them short.

In addition to the spread, moneyline, and point total, bettors can wager on player props, game props, novelty props, Super Bowl specials, Super Bowl Squares, and more.

Thankfully, bettors will find the same betting options on the app as the desktop version.

Customer reviews

Before downloading the app, you must read the customer reviews to see if the mobile sportsbook is reliable and trustworthy.

A great Super Bowl betting app will have a good rating and customer reviews. Bettors should examine both aspects in the App Store or Google Play Store.

We only recommend betting apps with an excellent overall rating. Multiple negative customer reviews don’t reflect well on the app itself. It’s probably best to steer clear of those apps.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts pauses during a news conference at the NFL football team’s training facility, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles are scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. – AP

How to use a Super Bowl betting app?

There’s not much that goes into using a Super Bowl betting app. The apps are set up so players can quickly go from creating an account to withdrawing their winnings.

Check out the steps below to using a Super Bowl betting app.

Find the app at the App Store

Bettors can’t wager on the Super Bowl until they find a mobile sportsbook. iOS users can visit the App Store, while Android users can check out the Google Play Store.

This is the time to examine the customer reviews and ratings to ensure you pick a reliable betting app. In the app store, you’ll also learn different features of the sportsbook.

Once you feel comfortable with your choice, download the app to your device.

Create an account

Signing up for a mobile sportsbook is a simple process. If you’ve already used the desktop version of the app, then you only need to sign in. A separate account isn’t necessary.

Creating an account will require an email and password. A mobile sportsbook could ask for personal information, like your address and social security number.

The best Super Bowl betting apps could require personal documents to confirm your identity. This can be nerve-racking, but the sportsbooks must take security measures to meet their guidelines.

Use a sign-up bonus

Mobile sportsbooks try and entice new players with a sign-up bonus. When creating an account, new players should find a place to enter a promo code to access a sign-up bonus.

There’s no reason to pass on this offer. It only helps the bettor build their bankroll. The offers are only more prevalent for the Super Bowl.

It’s important to read the terms & conditions of the sign-up offer. Most offers have bonus bets that expire within a few days.

Place your bet

This is the moment every Super Bowl bettor has been waiting for. They’ve created the account, accessed a sign-up bonus, and deposited their money. Now, it’s time to place a bet.

The betting apps for the Super Bowl have ample props. Players can select their prop and add it to the bet slip. From there, they’ll input how much money they want to bet. Press “place bet” to confirm their wager.

Bettors can add more than one bet to form a parlay. The same-game parlay will be popular for the Super Bowl.

Withdraw your earnings

Hopefully, you had a profitable betting experience with the Super Bowl. If so, it’s time to cash out by withdrawing your money.

It’s best to use the same deposit and withdraw method, but it’s not required. Head to the withdraw section and select how much money you want to take out of your account.

It may take a few hours or days to process, but your money will be in your bank account in no time.

Super Bowl betting apps FAQs

Is it legal to use Super Bowl betting apps?

Yes, we would never recommend a Super Bowl betting app if it wasn’t legal. Bettors should confirm if online sports betting is legal in their state before creating an account.

Mobile sportsbooks follow a strict set of guidelines to ensure you have a safe betting experience. Check out the list of best sports betting apps to learn more.

What can I bet on for the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl offers many props you wouldn’t find with a typical NFL game. The spread, moneyline, and point total are the most popular, but that’s not all.

Players can visit a Super Bowl betting app to view player props, Super Bowl Squares, Super Bowl specials, novelty props, etc.

Can I use the same bonus code as the desktop sportsbook?

Yes, the best betting apps for the Super Bowl allow users to have the same account as the desktop version. Because of that, they can use the same promo code on the desktop and app.

Some apps have sign-up offers exclusive to the app. That’s important if bettors are ever looking to use an app exclusive offer on the desktop site.