Best Super Bowl betting sites: top online Super Bowl sportsbooks ranked

Take a look at our breakdown of the best Super Bowl betting sites. Scroll down to learn more about what goes into the ranking of the Super Bowl betting sites.

Best betting sites for Super Bowl

More on the best Super Bowl betting sites

Ranking the best betting sites for Super Bowl

The best betting sites for the Super Bowl offer the complete package. They have a friendly user interface with betting options and competitive odds.

Check out the list below to see why BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel are among the top betting sites for the Super Bowl.

1. BetMGM

BetMGM comes prepared to offer an exciting experience for Super Bowl bettors. In general, they offer generous promotions and multi-state availability.

The sportsbook turns it up for the Super Bowl. In addition to the typical player props, BetMGM offers unique props. Bettors can wager on the coin toss, opening kickoff, first drive outcome, winning margin, and MVP.

It wouldn’t be a great Super Bowl betting site without a great promo. The promo code BOSMAXMGM gives bettors up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if they lose their first bet.

There’s no better time to begin betting than with the Super Bowl. Users can learn more with the BetMGM promos below.

BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Codes for February 2023

2. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook, formerly known as William Hill Sportsbook, has established itself as one of the best Super Bowl betting sites.

Caesars Sportsbook comes in strong with a lengthy list of props. Their strong selection of same-game parlays and live betting only helps their appeal for Super Bowl betting.

Bettors can also use Caesars Sportsbook to wager on Super Bowl Squares. That unique option isn’t something you’ll find at many sportsbooks.

New customers can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Codes for February 2023

3. FanDuel

FanDuel originated as a daily fantasy site, but its reputation helped them quickly become one of the best betting sites for the Super Bowl.

FanDuel has always been a great sportsbook, but they stepped it up with the Super Bowl. They offer a ton of Super Bowl Specials and props that can’t be rivaled at other online betting sites.

If you’re looking for betting options, FanDuel is your go-to sportsbook. Their ‘No Sweat First Bet’ gives new users up to $3,000 back in bonus bets.

Typically, you’ll find a friendly user interface with competitive odds at FanDuel. The Super Bowl prop bets only add to the spectacular experience.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Codes for February 2023

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) cheers during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won 27-20. – AP

How to pick the best Super Bowl betting site

We know about the best Super Bowl betting sites, but how did we come to this conclusion? Factors such as sign-up offers, promotions, payment methods, and betting options play a hand in the decision.

Sign-up offer

The window to bet on the Super Bowl is about two weeks. Following the Conference Championship Games, the Super Bowl betting sites release many props for the big game.

Because it’s the most bet on sporting event in the US, many new users are aiming to start their betting journey. A sportsbook must have a strong sign-up offer.

That’s a big reason you see BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel among the best Super Bowl betting sites.

FanDuel has the ‘No Sweat First Bet’ offer, while BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook offer a promo code.

Promotions

Not everyone will be eligible for the sign-up offer at the Super Bowl betting sites. It’s crucial that the sportsbook have promotions for existing users.

The promotions include odds boosts, bonus bets, and same-game parlay boosts. The variety of betting options makes it easy to use the different promotions.

Bettors should monitor the betting sites for the Super Bowl so they can take advantage of every promotion. Sportsbooks often release them throughout the week.

Super Bowl Sunday is typically the best day for promotions. It’s something you don’t want to miss!

Payment methods

There can be many great aspects of a Super Bowl betting site, but it will only matter if you can deposit or withdraw your money.

The best Super Bowl betting sites have ample payment methods. You should look for a sportsbook with credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, online bank transfers, and more.

These represent the most common payment methods. The best betting sites for the Super Bowl should offer a combination of these options.

Thankfully, you’ll see these payment methods at BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.

Betting market

The sportsbooks are well aware the Super Bowl is a popular betting event. They do an excellent job releasing props you wouldn’t find with another NFL game.

BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel released many props, with the Super Bowl over a week away. BetMGM has novelty props, Caesars Sportsbook has cross-sport props, and FanDuel offers Super Bowl Specials.

Bettors will surely wager on the moneyline and spread, but it’s great to see the best Super Bowl betting sites offer more options.

Even if you aren’t a hardcore sports fan, the sportsbook offer props surrounding the coin toss, national anthem, and halftime show.

Super Bowl LVII odds

Teams Chiefs vs. Eagles Spread Chiefs (+1.5) (-110)

Eagles (-1.5) (-110) Moneyline Chiefs (+105)

Eagles (-125) Total O 50.5 (-115)

U 50.5 (-105) Odds courtesy of BetMGM

The Philadelphia Eagles enter Super Bowl LVII as a 1.5-point favorite over the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City opened as the favorite, but the line quickly moved in Philadelphia’s favor.

The betting sites for the Super Bowl are expecting a high-scoring game, making the over/under 50.5 points. Both teams have an offense capable of scoring at will.

There are many betting options for Super Bowl LVII, but these options should be the most popular.

Which side are you taking in Super Bowl LVII? Head over to the best Super Bowl betting sites to make your pick.

Super Bowl betting sites FAQs

Is it legal to bet on the Super Bowl?

Yes, it is legal to wager on the Super Bowl if you’re in a state that allows online sports betting.

The best betting sites for the Super Bowl operator under strict guidelines and regulations. The licensing and laws ensure the sportsbook is legal and safe.

What type of bets can I make on the Super Bowl?

Betting on the Super Bowl is nothing like an ordinary NFL game. Sportsbooks offer typical bets like spread, moneyline, total, and player props.

The Super Bowl offers novelty props, Super Bowl Squares, game props, cross-sport props, same-game parlays, and much more.

Is mobile betting available for the Super Bowl?

Absolutely! Mobile betting is a key aspect of any betting event, and the Super Bowl is no different. Most sports betting apps offer a similar layout and betting options as the desktop version.

Check out the best sports betting apps to make a mobile Super Bowl bet.