Massachusetts sports betting: updates on legalization, sports catalog and Raynham Park

After months of anticipation, Massachusetts sports betting soft-launched on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with in-person bets at the state’s three casinos.

Encore Boston Harbor, Plainridge Park Casino and MGM Springfield accepted the state’s first in-person sports bets at 10 a.m. EST Tuesday, per Bookies.com.

The casinos will continue to be the only way to place a legal bet in Massachusetts until the official mobile launch in early March.

Each casino already has both betting windows and betting kiosks as wagering options.

There has yet to be an official date for mobile betting to begin. However, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission claims it will begin in March before the NCAA Tournament begins, per Bookies.com.

Read more about Massachusetts sports betting legalization here.

There are a few more updates you should know about, as news on the full launch of Massachusetts sports betting is breaking fast.

The MGC approved the official sports betting catalog early last week, per Bill Speros on Twitter.

Most sports that people typically bet on are included in the catalog, including baseball, basketball, football, hockey and golf.

However, there are a few important notes to consider.

First, betting on special events such as The Oscars, Emmys and Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest has been approved by the MGC.

Second, a list of events that have been disapproved includes:

eSports

Russian Events

Jai-Alai

Chess

Cornhole

Any Summer or Winter athletic event with an outcome primarily determined by judging (examples include the snowboarding halfpipe competition, figure skating and gymnastics)

Finally, “betting on in-state college sports will not be allowed unless the team is participating in a postseason tournament,” per Hayden Bird of Boston.com.

That includes teams such as the Boston College Eagles or the Boston University Terriers.

Massachusetts sports betting update: Raynham Park partners with Caesars

After much anticipation, the legendary Massachusetts greyhound racing track, Raynham Park, has applied for its Category 2 license to accept in-person sports bets, per Bookies.com.

The application comes on the heels of a retail sports betting partnership with Caesars Sportsbook, per The Enterprise.

The owners of Raynham Park are planning on building a 60,000-square-foot simulcasting and sportsbook facility, which will be owned and operated by Caesars.

However, because Raynham Park already owns a simulcasting license and has a simulcasting space of about 3,000 square feet, in-person sports betting at the park could begin within weeks, per The Enterprise.

Therefore, the park can accept a smaller number of retail sports bettors until the renovations are complete, which is expected this summer.

The deal comes directly after Raynham Park’s mobile sports betting partnership with Bet365 fell through, per The Enterprise.