Massachusetts sports betting updates: BetMGM becomes sports betting partner of Red Sox

Mobile Massachusetts sports betting is set to launch Friday, and one mobile operator just signed a huge advertising earlier this week.

BetMGM and Boston Red Sox sign partnership

Per BetMGM’s release, BetMGM announced on Tuesday that the sports betting operator is now an official sports betting partner of the Boston Red Sox.

This is a monumental deal, given it’s the first of its kind. Per the release, “this marks BetMGM’s first relationship with a Massachusetts sports team and the first sports betting partnership for the Red Sox.”

Of course, both parties are looking to get involved with the sports betting industry as the state leaps into this new era. Red Sox Executive Vice President of Partnerships, Troup Parkinson, was quoted in the release saying, “The Boston Red Sox are proud to partner with BetMGM as we prepare to enter a new era of professional sports betting in Massachusetts.”

Details about BetMGM-Rex Sox deal

As a result of the deal, BetMGM will be very involved with Fenway Park and the Red Sox this season.

For starters, the BetMGM logo is going up on the Green Monster on March 30, per Alan Mena of The Action Network. The logo will also be seen all around the legendary Fenway Park.

Additionally, BetMGM will have a VIP suite at the stadium and will curate VIP fan experiences involving that suite.

You’ll also see plenty of exclusive BetMGM promotions for fans visiting Fenway Park, although BetMGM remains committed to encouraging responsible gambling to future Fenway Park customers.

As Parkinson said in BetMGM’s release, “We look forward to (BetMGM) offering sports betting opportunities to our fans in a safe and responsible manner.”

MGM Resorts was also named the official resorts casino of the Red Sox, per The Action Network. This comes after BetMGM became the naming rights partner of The MGM Music Hall at Fenway, which opened last September.

Finally, you’ll see plenty of co-branding across the Red Sox’s and BetMGM’s social media accounts, per The Action Network.