Massachusetts sports betting: updates on mobile launch date, sportsbook compliance

On Jan. 31 at 10 a.m., Massachusetts sports betting launched in-person retail gambling at the state’s three major casinos. Considering the date’s proximity to Super Bowl LVII, it was a huge achievement.

Since then, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) proposed how to move forward with the launch.

Additionally, the state is investigating two casinos surrounding compliance issues.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, MGC Executive Director Karen Wells proposed a Friday, March 10, 10 a.m. start time for online sports betting apps to go live in the state.

That date is under a larger proposed timetable that the MGC presented, per Bill Speros of Bookies. Specifically, the timetable depends on the online books dealing with potential concerns brought up by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), per Robert Linnehan of Sports Betting Dime.

Linnehan quoted Wells as saying, “This is dependent on the quality of the internal control submissions that the applicants have submitted, and their responsiveness to issues brought up by GLI.”

Additionally, the MGC has set Feb. 23 as the day to finalize licensure for mobile operators, per Bill Speros of Bookies.

The proposed start date comes two days before college basketball’s “Selection Sunday” and four days before the start of the NCAA Tournament. If Massachusetts meets the proposed date, it will meet the goal that the MGC set to launch before the NCAA Tournament begins.

Massachusetts sports betting update

Compliance called into question after one week

Per Colin A. Young of the State House News Service, the MGC is investigating whether two of the state’s three casinos violated the rules.

Specifically, the violations are in “catalog compliance” — whether these casinos took bets on sports that weren’t approved. In January, the MGC approved a catalog that contained “dozens of sports and other events that adults are allowed to place bets on in Massachusetts,” per Colin A. Young of the State House News Service.

In-state collegiate sporting events outside of tournament play weren’t included in the catalog, given that wagering on those events violates state law. However, Speros, in the Bookies report, said that the Encore and Plainridge Park casinos accepted bets on a Merrimack College hockey game and a Boston College women’s basketball game.

The violations were self-reported, and the MGC’s Investigation and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) is taking a deeper look before any action is considered, per Speros of Bookies.