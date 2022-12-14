Ohio sports betting: state projected as top betting market in 2023

Ohio sports betting is set to officially launch on Jan. 1, and everyone is expecting huge things.

According to multiple reports and studies, the Ohio sports betting market will immediately become one of the biggest in the country. With online, retail, and kiosk betting in almost every corner of the state, Ohio will be one of the most accessible legal sports betting states in the nation.

So, what are we expecting for the Ohio sports betting market in its inaugural year? Why are analysts projecting these revenue numbers? And where will the proceeds be going?

Ohio sports betting projections

According to Play Ohio, Ohio residents are projected to be legally betting between $9 billion and $12 billion per year.

However, there are some growing pains. There is an initial acquisition period of 12-to-18 months, and not every sportsbook is planning to go live immediately on Jan. 1.

Per Ryan Butler of iGaming Next, only 11 of the 16 approved mobile sportsbooks are set to go live on the approve Jan. 1 start date.

However, even with these pains, the state could generate $8 billion in bets in 2023 alone, according to Play Ohio.

According to Alan Mena of The Action Network, those projections would place Ohio as the second-highest sports betting state by handle, trailing only New York.

Ohio sports betting landscape

So, why are we projecting such large numbers?

It’s simple. Ohio is the seventh-most populous state in the country, with close to 12 million residents. There are only three legal sports betting states with larger populations.

There are several major professional and collegiate sports teams in the state, including eight professional sports teams and eight FBS football programs. So, there’s already a large contingent of sports fans in the state, and I’m sure plenty are ready to get in on the action.

Per Play Ohio, professional and collegiate football and basketball should account for 68% of the projected handle.

These favorable market conditions are combined with operator-friendly rules, providing us with the perfect market conditions for an explosion in sports betting handle and revenue in the state.

Ohio sports betting tax revenue

Per Alan Mena of The Action Network, Ohio is looking at a 10% tax rate on sports betting, which is slightly higher than some of its neighbors (Michigan, Indiana) but lower than most.

Either way, the tax proceeds for the state should be tremendous. Gross revenue is projected to be between $700 million and $900 million annually, per Play Ohio, which would produce between $70 and $90 million in taxes for the state every year.

Almost all the proceeds will go directly to a created Sports Gaming Revenue Fund, which will first cover administration costs of regulation.

However, Play Ohio reports that the majority of the remaining proceeds will support local youth sports and education programs. Additionally, about 2% will help address problem gambling and addiction.