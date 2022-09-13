WNBA Finals predictions: how the Sun will react in Game 2

The Connecticut Sun battled back from a 12-point first-quarter deficit to build an eight-point lead in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Aces.

Connecticut was outscored 31-20 for the rest of the game as Las Vegas went on to take a 1-0 lead in the WNBA Finals. But if you look at the box score, the Aces’ 67-64 victory doesn’t tell the whole story.

I’ll dig into the numbers and explain how the Sun let one slip away and also touch on what we can glean from their loss in preparation for Game 2.

Sun vs. Aces WNBA odds

Odds provided by Caesars

Spread: SUN +4.5 (-110) vs. ACES -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: SUN (+175) vs. ACES (-210)

Total: Over 163.5 (-110) | Under 163.5 (-110)

Las Vegas dodged a bullet in Game 1 as it got outrebounded, lost the turnover battle, but still escaped with a victory. The more I evaluate this series, the more I conclude that these teams are probably much closer than I’ve given them credit.

For one, the Sun won one fewer game (25) than the Aces (26) during the regular season. And even though Las Vegas clinched home-court advantage as the top overall seed, the Sun finished with the best overall net rating (+10.2) in the league, according to Basketball-Reference.com. Those numbers didn’t translate well for the Sun during the regular season, as the Aces won two of the three meetings.

The good news for Connecticut is it was able to dictate the game on the Las Vegas home floor in Game 1. The Sun held the Aces to just 58 field-goal attempts, which means they successfully limited the Aces’ possessions. Connecticut accomplished this by outrebounding Las Vegas (38-33), particularly on the offensive boards (13-6). And with the Aces continuing to attempt the most 3-pointers (25.6 per game) in the playoffs, there are plenty of long rebounds for the Sun to get their hands on.

For the Sun to have a chance in this series, they must continue to outrebound the Aces while limiting their own turnovers. That was the recipe for their lone victory during their regular-season meeting.

But Sun fans should feel buoyed by what they saw defensively from their team in Game 1. And given that the total opened as high as 165 points, according to our Action Labs database, Connecticut is 2-0 against the spread in this spot during the playoffs.

It’s also worth noting that the total is 7-3 to under when it opens at 165 or higher this postseason, with the Sun also a perfect 2-0 to the under. Since Connecticut needs this game more than Las Vegas, I think the Sun will put forth a similar defensive effort in Game 2.

As a result, I like this game to be highly competitive, which should create some value on the under.

Sun vs. Aces WNBA Pick

Under 163.5