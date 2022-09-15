WNBA Finals prediction: Sun in last-gasp mode in Game 3 vs. Aces

It’s desperation time for the Connecticut Sun as the Las Vegas Aces are just one win away from winning their first WNBA Championship. Before Game 1, I picked the Aces to win the series at -250, and I successfully cashed a ticket in Game 2 by playing the total under 163.5 points.

Aces vs. Sun WNBA pick

A’ja Wilson to win MVP -250

Lean under 160.5 points in Game 3

Aces proving too tough

In a recent analysis, I stated that for the Sun to have a chance in the series, they needed to outrebound the Aces and win the turnover battle. Connecticut has done that so far through the two games, yet they’re still down 0-2 in the series. The fact that they’re down in this series makes this Aces team so difficult to play against because they have the quality on their roster to overcome any shortcomings.

Based on the bets I’ve already placed, I’m feeling pretty good with where I stand in this series, so I’m not rushing to give back any potential winnings to the bookmakers. However, I’ll dig through the numbers and see if there’s another wager we can make that still offers value in the WNBA Finals.

Aces vs. Sun WNBA odds

Odds provided by FanDuel

Spread: ACES +1.5 (-115) vs. SUN -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: ACES (-104) vs. SUN (-118)

Total: Over 160.5 (-110) | Under 160.5 (-110)

Typically, this is a spot you’d expect a bounce-back performance from Connecticut as it returns to play in front of its home fans at the Mohegan Sun.

Connecticut did defeat Las Vegas during the regular season, but after digging through the box score, the Sun made nine 3-pointers in the game, shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Those nine 3-pointers were a bit of an outlier for a Connecticut team that ranked 11th during the regular season with 6.4 3-pointers per game.

I think Las Vegas, by far, made the more significant adjustment. During the regular season, the Aces ranked ninth in opponent scoring, allowing 84.1 points per game. They had the worst perimeter defense as opposing teams made 9.1 three-point field goals per game.

However, during the playoffs, the Aces rank third in opponents’ 3-point-field goals (6.3 per game), and in the finals, they allowed just four per game in the two meetings against the Sun. The Aces have flipped the switch and gone to another gear defensively during the playoffs.

Moreover, with Connecticut already not a good 3-point shooting team, I think you have to continue to look to the under until proven otherwise in this series. The total opened at 161 and has already started to tick down. I agree with the move and would lean toward playing the game under 160.5 points at FanDuel.

One wager I’m firmly behind on making is to back Aces forward A’ja Wilson to win the Finals MVP at -240. Wilson won the regular season MVP, and in this series, she’s averaging 25 points while shooting 67% from the floor. She’s also stuffing the stats sheet with 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks per game, and has a +/- of 25 points on the court.

According to John Hollinger’s Game Score metric, which measures a player’s productivity, Wilson received at least a 23.4 rating in both games compared to Chelsea Gray. The latter has the second shortest MVP odds while registering a Game score of 13.15 through the two games.

Even with the juice at -250, Wilson’s odds remain highly undervalued.