What you’ll find at one of the most eclectic car shows in the Boston area

If you attend enough cars shows, things can start to get repetitive. You’ve seen one Corvette, you’ve seen them all. Thankfully, the Cars & Coffee series offers a more unique spin on the classic auto show.

Originally started in Irvine, Calif., in the early 2000s, Cars & Coffee consisted of a group of friends who gathered to check out each other’s supercars. From there, it grew into a massive show.

Cars & Coffee events are now held all over the United States, and one of the best is right here in Boston at the Larz Anderson Auto Museum. The Boston event is unique because it parks a new Aston Martin DB11 or Lamborghini Aventador next to a beefed-up Jeep Wrangler or Volkswagen Thing.

The next Cars & Coffee event is Saturday, October 28. Here’s what you missed at today’s show:

The BMW i8 is a unique hybrid supercar. Only has three cylinders and electric motors! On display at #carsandcoffee at Larz Anderson Auto Museum A post shared by Boston Cars (@bostoncars) on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

The cabin of the McLaren 650S is like a futuristic jet cockpit! #mclraren #carsandcoffee A post shared by Boston Cars (@bostoncars) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

Beautiful #Porsche 912 Targa (not 911!) w/ period-correct roof rack and water ski! A post shared by Boston Cars (@bostoncars) on Aug 26, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

A wonderfully French Citroen SM. Combines Citroen's unique style w/ a Maserati V6 #citroen #maserati #carsandcoffee A post shared by Boston Cars (@bostoncars) on Aug 26, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

Not all #carsandcoffee attendees are sports cars! This modified #jeep #wrangler Rubicon is far from subtle! A post shared by Boston Cars (@bostoncars) on Aug 26, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

This #buick Regal raced in the Lemons series! It will be featured in an event at Larz Anderson Museum Sept 21! A post shared by Boston Cars (@bostoncars) on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:12am PDT