Does my car have a timing chain or a timing belt?

–kurhan/Shutterstock.com
By
John Paul
12:28 PM

The dealership said that I needed to replace the timing belt, but my local shop said that I have a timing chain, not a belt. Who should I listen to?

Q. I recently took my 2003 Honda to the dealership for a recall service, and while I was there, the advisor suggested that I replace the timing belt for $700. I then took my car to my local shop, and they said my car has a timing chain, not a belt. Who should I listen to in this situation?

A. If your Honda has the four-cylinder engine, it uses a timing chain, which should last the lifespan of the car. If your Honda has a six-cylinder engine, it uses a timing belt, which should be replaced at 105,000 miles. If your car’s engine does indeed use a timing belt, failing to replace it could result in engine damage.

Advertisement

John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Car Doctor. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive business and is an ASE certified master technician. Email your car question to jpaul@aaanortheast.com.

TOPICS: Car Guides Car Doctor
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Brake pedals.
Car Guides
Should I repair the anti-lock braking system in my car? June 11, 2018 | 12:28 PM
The Q5 is an attractive, upscale small SUV.
Car Reviews
The 2018 Audi Q5 excels among stiff competition June 11, 2018 | 10:09 AM
The all-new 2018 Nissan Kicks.
Car Reviews
The all-new 2018 Nissan Kicks crossover makes its debut June 8, 2018 | 7:00 AM
Car News
Super Cruise driver-assist system expanding to all Cadillacs June 7, 2018 | 12:11 PM
Car Guides
Edmunds: 7 off-roaders that can be driven right off the lot June 7, 2018 | 12:11 PM
Professor Shanhui Fan in a lab at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., May 15, 2018.
Car Culture
For electric cars without a plug, thank Tesla (the scientist) June 7, 2018 | 12:11 PM
In this Oct. 5, 2015, file photo, the VW sign of Germany's Volkswagen car company is displayed at the building of a company's retailer in Berlin.
Car News
VW exec reinstated after probe of discredited monkey trials June 7, 2018 | 12:10 PM
Car News
Ohio officials offer a pro tip after a vehicle reverses through rush-hour traffic June 7, 2018 | 12:10 PM
The all-new 2019 Lexus ES 350 F-Sport
Car Reviews
The all-new 2019 Lexus ES gets a solid update June 7, 2018 | 7:00 AM
The Discovery is a family-friendly SUV with off-road chops.
Car Guides
All of the latest Land Rovers, ranked from worst to best June 6, 2018 | 11:00 AM
In this Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, photo, certified pre-owned vehicles sit on display at an auto dealership.
Car Guides
Should I buy a certified pre-owned car? June 5, 2018 | 10:32 AM
The Hyundai logo is displayed on a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV at a Hyundai dealership.
Car Guides
Why is my car making a rattling sound? June 5, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Car Guides
Why does my car vibrate while I drive? June 5, 2018 | 10:30 AM
Car Culture
RV maker Winnebago gets into boating with Chris-Craft buy June 4, 2018 | 12:10 PM
Car Culture
Are old-fashioned road trips trendy again? June 4, 2018 | 8:51 AM
The Lexus LX backs up its imposing front end with serious off-road chops.
Car Guides
Check out these 7 luxury SUVs with true four-wheel drive June 3, 2018 | 5:00 AM
2016 Kia Sedona. Base MSRP: $26,400. Segment: Minivan. The Kia Sedona feels “less bulky” compared to other minivans according to KBB reviewers. It has a modern interior and offers impressive safety at an affordable price.
Cars
Kia recalls 106,000 Sedona minivans for sliding-door problem June 2, 2018 | 11:44 AM
Cars
Fiat Chrysler unveils plans to make more electrified cars June 1, 2018 | 10:09 AM
Boston, MA - 5/31/2018 - Pedestrians, cyclists, and automobile traffic move along the Longfellow Bridge.
Commute
5 photos of the Longfellow Bridge, which has reopened after years of construction May 31, 2018 | 1:11 PM
Local
Beacon Hill moves to raise $50 million in fees on rental cars, real estate transactions May 31, 2018 | 11:00 AM
A digital license plate made by Bay Area company Reviver Auto, part of a pilot project with the state Department of Motor Vehicles, is displayed at Reviver Auto headquarters on May 30, 2018 in Foster City, California.
Car News
California's digital license plates: road to convenience or invasion of privacy? May 31, 2018 | 10:55 AM
Car News
GM revs up autonomous car unit and dormant shares fly May 31, 2018 | 10:55 AM
Car Guides
Edmunds compares Subaru Outback and Buick Regal TourX May 31, 2018 | 10:55 AM
AN ELECTRIC MOMENT: Concord welcomes the latest addition to its fleet of school buses—a groundbreaking all-electric vehicle.
Car News
Vermont to launch electric bus pilot program May 31, 2018 | 10:55 AM
Car News
Traffic deaths involving teens spike over summer May 31, 2018 | 10:55 AM
Car News
An Australian hotel valet had a lucky escape, but this Porsche did not May 31, 2018 | 10:55 AM
Car News
Lawsuit: The poor shouldn't lose licenses over traffic fines May 31, 2018 | 10:50 AM
All-new 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
Car Reviews
The 2019 Acura RDX brings excitement to the luxury crossover May 31, 2018 | 12:01 AM
Car Reviews
Consumer Reports changes its recommendation for Tesla's Model 3 May 30, 2018 | 3:14 PM
The Ford Track Speedster is a truly standout custom car.
Car Culture
A new exhibit in Brookline celebrates New England’s unique hot rods May 29, 2018 | 9:53 PM