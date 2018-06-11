Does my car have a timing chain or a timing belt?

The dealership said that I needed to replace the timing belt, but my local shop said that I have a timing chain, not a belt. Who should I listen to?

Q. I recently took my 2003 Honda to the dealership for a recall service, and while I was there, the advisor suggested that I replace the timing belt for $700. I then took my car to my local shop, and they said my car has a timing chain, not a belt. Who should I listen to in this situation?

A. If your Honda has the four-cylinder engine, it uses a timing chain, which should last the lifespan of the car. If your Honda has a six-cylinder engine, it uses a timing belt, which should be replaced at 105,000 miles. If your car’s engine does indeed use a timing belt, failing to replace it could result in engine damage.

Advertisement

John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Car Doctor. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive business and is an ASE certified master technician. Email your car question to jpaul@aaanortheast.com.